Property owners protest widening of Telangana's Rajiv Rahadari

HYDERABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of property owners on Rajiv Rahadari, which met at Karkhana on Sunday, has called for a one-day bandh of the main road on July 7, protesting against the government’s proposal to widen the road from Gymkhana to Tumkunta to 200 feet. It is learnt that a large number of people could be affected by the decision.

The JAC clarified that it was not against development, but opposed the unjust proposal of 200 feet of road widening, especially when the government could opt for a flyover or metro within 100 to 120 feet.

The committee demanded that the government limit the road widening to 100 feet and provide compensation to those losing their properties along the main road.

It may be recalled that the state government decided to upgrade the state highway from the Paradise Junction on the Inner Ring Road to the ORR junction on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar-Ramagundam road as an elevated corridor in congested areas and a six-lane configuration in open areas. The road widening is proposed for 18 km within Hyderabad.

The road widening would affect Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet, Kowkur, and parts of Shamirpet village.