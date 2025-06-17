BJP corporators protest over lack of streetlights in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders and corporators on Monday staged protest demonstrations demanding immediate action on non-functional and missing streetlights in the city. A few of them even climbed the walls and gates of the GHMC head office raising slogans alleging the state government’s failure in addressing civic issues.

Hyderabad Central BJP district president Lankala Deepak Reddy and Secunderabad Mahankali BJP district president Bharat Goud Gundagoni stated that the lack of adequate street lighting was posing a threat to public safety.

They said in several colonies, main roads, service lanes and even at some junctions, streetlights are either completely missing or have not been functional for weeks. This has led to increased incidents of road accidents due to poor visibility, heightened risk of theft and anti-social activities.

They requested the GHMC to address the issue immediately.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked BJP leaders and GHMC corporators to stage protests in front of Union minister Kishan Reddy’s residence, not at GHMC offices.