Even God can’t set GHMC right, says Telangana HC judge in exasperation

HYDERABAD: With exasperation writ large, Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday came down heavily on municipal authorities for their repeated failure to curb unauthorised constructions, remarking caustically that “even God cannot set them right”.

Justice Reddy, hearing a petition against a demolition notice issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Chandanagar Circle under Section 462 of the GHMC Act, 1955, minced no words in exposing the hollowness of municipal enforcement mechanisms.

The court observed that illegal multi-storey buildings mushroom under the very noses of municipal staff while they remain indifferent. “Only after the illegal structures are complete do these officials suddenly wake up, rushing to demolish them in a mock display of duty,” the judge remarked, the exasperation unmistakable.

Turning sharply towards the counsel for the municipal authorities, the court posed a blunt question: “What exactly do the municipal officials do for months while such constructions come up? Do the area inspectors wear blindfolds?” Justice Reddy pointedly reminded that the GHMC Act under Section 461 empowers officials to seize such unauthorised constructions in the early stages itself. “Why don’t they act then?” he questioned.