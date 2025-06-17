Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation formulates SOP for illegal constructions

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for sealing unauthorised constructions and structures deviating from sanctioned plans, in line with the GHMC Act, 1955, and TG-bPASS Act, 2020.

The SOP aims to ensure uniform action across all GHMC circles. Strict adherence has been mandated, and any lapses or negligence by officials may attract disciplinary action.

Inspecting officers will be required to gather comprehensive details such as the stage of construction, nature of the work, specific deviations or violations, usage and information regarding the owner or occupier. A show cause notice must be issued to the owner or occupier, detailing the violations, grounds for demolition and instructing the immediate cessation of construction.

Owners will be given 15 days to justify why the unauthorised or deviated construction should not be demolished, either in writing or by appearing in person with supporting documents. If construction continues despite the notice, the premises will be sealed. Occupied buildings must be vacated within three days to facilitate sealing.

The site will be sealed with a red ribbon and official paper tag. Utility services will be disconnected, and police and sub-registrar offices informed. Only the designated GHMC authority may remove the seal.