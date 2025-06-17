HYDRAA receives 47 complaints about encroachments on nalas and old layouts

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon season setting in, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has received several complaints regarding encroachments on nalas (stormwater drains) in the city. Many residents complained that concrete slabs were laid over the nalas, converting them into house enclosures. Complainants also stated that the accumulated garbage in the drains is difficult to remove, leading to severe clogging.

Complaints were received through HYDRAA Prajavani from various localities, including Malkajgiri, Bachupally, Padma Rao Nagar in Secunderabad, and Madhapur.

The citizens complained that some heirs and squatters are re-depicting the former gram panchayat layouts as agricultural lands and using false passbooks to encroach upon them. Of the 47 complaints received, most of them were on old layouts and encroachments on nala.

HYDRAA Commissioner, AV Ranganath examined the complaints using Google, NRSC and village maps and assured the complainants that while protecting the roads, parks and public places in the old layouts, steps are being taken to ensure that innocent people are not cheated.