Theatre as Protest, Poetry, and Power: Inside XPRESSION 2025

A highlight of the day was the seminar by Prof Sanjoy Mukhopadhyay, titled ‘Ritwik Ghatak: Cinema as Protest, Cinema as Poetry’. The session offered rich insights into Ghatak’s life and work, illustrating how his films were both political and profoundly poetic.

The day concluded with Manto Ke Afsane, a Hindi production by Shapno Ekhon (New Delhi). The play wove together several of Saadat Hasan Manto’s bold and deeply human short stories, using sharp monologues and excerpts from his own writings. It was raw, unapologetic, and deeply impactful.

“Every play at XPRESSION 2025 was chosen not just for its artistic value but to reflect the many faces of our society,” said Souravi Ray, spokesperson and actor, Shudrka Hyderabad Shilpitirtha Trust. “From land rights to marginalised voices, from reinterpretations of classics to multilingual explorations, the festival proved that theatre remains one of the most powerful mediums to tell stories that truly matter,” she added.

The final day featured two major performances. The first was KOLAJ, a multilingual collage of six plays by Badal Sircar, performed in Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and English. Directed by Swapan Mondal, the play brought together scenes from Uddyogporbo, Pagla Ghora, Michil, Bhoma, Khat Mat Kring, and Spartacus. Rather than replicate Sircar’s original style, the team gave it a fresh, contemporary interpretation while preserving his fearless political voice.

This was followed by a thought-provoking conversation with renowned critic and editor Samik Bandyopadhyay, who reflected on Sircar’s life, theatre philosophy, and lasting contribution to Indian drama.