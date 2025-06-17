Tradition Tailored: Kalpraag Arrives in Hyderabad

With a promise to redefine traditional dressing for the modern man, Kalpraag, founded by Mayank Jain, debuts in Hyderabad with its flagship store in Banjara Hills. With its roots firmly grounded in Indian tradition, Kalpraag has built a reputation for its fresh, modern yet deeply cultural take on classic ethnic wear. The brand is celebrated for creating garments that honour India’s sartorial heritage while embracing the sensibilities of today’s style-conscious man. The new store showcases a refined selection of menswear, including extraordinary kurtas, glamorous kurta bundis, impeccably tailored jodhpuris and opulent sherwanis — each piece crafted to embody the timeless elegance and cultural richness that define the Kalpraag ethos. Mayank opens up about his journey, the launch of the latest store in Hyderabad and the soul behind Kalpraag.

Excerpts

Tell us about Kalpraag.

Kalpraag is a homegrown label that has steadily carved a niche for itself in the Indian ethnic fashion landscape. It’s a brand I always envisioned to merge traditional artistry with contemporary sensibilities, creating a space where heritage meets affordable luxury. What began as a personal journey of artistic expression has evolved into a widely celebrated name, admired for its intricate detailing, ethical practices and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.

What inspired you to start it?

The idea for Kalpraag was the result of identifying a gap in the market and discovering my artistic self. Designer wear is often perceived as expensive and I wanted to offer affordable luxury wear by eliminating middlemen and making high-quality fashion more accessible. After 21 years in the fabric manufacturing industry, I felt a deep urge to explore something more artistic, something that could serve as a creative outlet. Kalpraag allowed me to channel my passion for art and fabrics into something tangible.