Tradition Tailored: Kalpraag Arrives in Hyderabad

With a promise to redefine traditional dressing for the modern man, Kalpraag, founded by Mayank Jain, debuts in Hyderabad with its flagship store in Banjara Hills. With its roots firmly grounded in Indian tradition, Kalpraag has built a reputation for its fresh, modern yet deeply cultural take on classic ethnic wear. The brand is celebrated for creating garments that honour India’s sartorial heritage while embracing the sensibilities of today’s style-conscious man. The new store showcases a refined selection of menswear, including extraordinary kurtas, glamorous kurta bundis, impeccably tailored jodhpuris and opulent sherwanis — each piece crafted to embody the timeless elegance and cultural richness that define the Kalpraag ethos. Mayank opens up about his journey, the launch of the latest store in Hyderabad and the soul behind Kalpraag.
Excerpts
Tell us about Kalpraag.
Kalpraag is a homegrown label that has steadily carved a niche for itself in the Indian ethnic fashion landscape. It’s a brand I always envisioned to merge traditional artistry with contemporary sensibilities, creating a space where heritage meets affordable luxury. What began as a personal journey of artistic expression has evolved into a widely celebrated name, admired for its intricate detailing, ethical practices and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.
What inspired you to start it?
The idea for Kalpraag was the result of identifying a gap in the market and discovering my artistic self. Designer wear is often perceived as expensive and I wanted to offer affordable luxury wear by eliminating middlemen and making high-quality fashion more accessible. After 21 years in the fabric manufacturing industry, I felt a deep urge to explore something more artistic, something that could serve as a creative outlet. Kalpraag allowed me to channel my passion for art and fabrics into something tangible.
How is Hyderabad as a market for a luxury designer men’s wear brand?
Hyderabad is culturally rich and has always been known for its strong appreciation of heritage and fashion. A good chunk of our customer base comes from Hyderabad, and they understand the value of handcrafted and thoughtful design. The city’s eclectic mix of tradition and modern lifestyle creates a perfect setting for a brand like Kalpraag to thrive.
Does the new Hyderabad store have a new collection as well?
Yes, our Hyderabad store features most of our collections and includes our latest collection, Fitoor, which we are very proud of. We’ve made sure that our customers in Hyderabad get full access to our newest designs without delay.
Tell us about your interior inspiration for the Hyderabad store.
The store design is inspired by Indian roots, blending tradition with a touch of modernity. We’ve incorporated Mughal-inspired interiors with elements like arches and motifs, balanced with red and beige stripes that lend a contemporary feel. This fusion mirrors our design philosophy, rooted in heritage but always evolving.
What’s trending in menswear in Hyderabad?
Designer kurtas and sherwanis are incredibly popular in Hyderabad right now. Customers here are willing to experiment with styles, cuts and colours, which is great for brands like us. Their enthusiasm and feedback help us innovate and push creative boundaries.
Can you walk us through your designing process?
Our design process always begins with a strong cultural or artistic inspiration, often drawn from Indian heritage with a touch of modernity. We then work on translating that concept into wearable pieces through sketches, fabric selection and detailing. Each design goes through multiple iterations to ensure it reflects both aesthetic appeal and comfort. It’s a collaborative effort but every piece carries a personal touch.
What textiles and colours do you favour the most?
Traditionally, the Indian ethnic wear industry was confined to blacks, blues and whites. At Kalpraag, we’ve broadened that palette into a multicolour scene that reflects India’s vibrancy. In terms of textiles, we favour pure fabrics like linen, viscose and georgette because they are both eco-friendly and luxurious.
How do sustainability and eco-friendliness play into your designing choices?
Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. We use only pure materials in our garments and strictly avoid polyester or any synthetic fabrics. This not only reduces environmental impact but also ensures our clothes are skin-friendly and long-lasting.
Which piece from your collection is your favourite and why?
Even though each piece holds a special place in my heart, if I had to choose one, it would be The Hayan Pichwai Resham Ivory Kurta Jacket Set. I personally designed it by hand, and it reflects the ethos of Kalpraag perfectly — artistic, traditional and meticulously crafted. It was a deeply fulfilling creative experience.
Your favourite celebrity collaboration?
Our collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh was particularly special. He wore our Aryaman Black Kurta Set and really brought out the essence of Kalpraag’s aesthetic. Seeing an artist of his stature appreciate and represent our work was very gratifying.
Future plans?
Our immediate goal is to reach the Rs 100 crore sales mark, which we’re well on track for. We also plan to expand into major metro cities across India and eventually open stores internationally. Given our growing global customer base, an international presence is the natural next step for Kalpraag.