Yianni Tsapatori: Master of Manes

Many of us take inspiration when styling our hair, making sure each hairstyle complements our outfit. Hair styling is a concern for nearly everyone, and when it comes to advice, who better to turn to than an expert who has worked with top celebrities across the country? CE caught up with Yianni Tsapatori, celebrity hair stylist and creative director at Godrej Professional, during his recent visit to Hyderabad for the ‘Godrej Professional Upskilling Workshop’, where he trained local hairstylists on advanced techniques. In an exclusive chat, Yianni shares insights on working with celebrities, styling iconic red carpet looks, and some must-know hair care tips.
Excerpts
Tell us about the Godrej Professional session in Hyderabad.
We’ve been doing these sessions for the last few months, and Godrej Professional is all about education. Our goal is to pass on the knowledge we’ve gained, whether it’s about colouring, straightening, cutting, or styling. It’s important to empower other stylists with updated techniques and insights.
You recently styled Isha Ambani’s Met Gala look. Can you tell us more about it?
Yes! I’ve worked with almost every celebrity out there, and I’ve been in India for nearly eight years now, it’s been a great journey. I’ve been styling for the Ambani family for about 4–5 years. Isha has attended the Met Gala for the past three years, and if you’ve followed her style since her wedding, you’ll know she’s always been open to experimenting. The Met Gala is a time to go all out, it’s a moment to be bold, creative, and to have fun. For her hair, we wanted a striking contrast, structured and clean from the front, and dramatic at the back with a braid and a ponytail that looked like an explosion. We added a hint of Indian heritage with the braid but ensured the overall look was very international. We also used hair accessories to enhance the styling.
You’ve styled Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. What has that experience been like?
It’s been wonderful. Every celebrity I’ve worked with has been fun to be around. Spending time with them regularly, especially on film sets, helps build a good rapport. Working in India has been a great learning experience because the workflow and creative process here are quite different. Among those I’ve styled, I truly admire Deepika, Kareena, and Anushka Sharma — not just for their beauty, but for their sense of humour. They make the whole process enjoyable.
Who’s the most fun to work with?
That’s a tough one, I can’t pick just one! Everyone brings something unique. I always try to find something enjoyable in every project because, let’s be honest, no one wants to go to work and not have a good time. I’ve been lucky that all the celebrities I’ve worked with have given me the creative freedom to try new things. That kind of trust makes my job even more exciting.
What’s one of your favourite celebrity looks you’ve created?
It’s hard to choose just one, but Deepika’s look for the Oscars definitely stands out, it’s one of my personal favourites. Another would be Isha Ambani’s Met Gala look this year, especially because of the creative process involved. Each look has a story behind it. One day, I think I should write a book about all the behind-the-scenes moments that shaped these styles!
Have you worked with any Tollywood celebrities?
Yes, I’ve worked with Tamannaah Bhatia, and I’ve been trying to collaborate with Nayanthara. I also styled Deepika Padukone for Kalki 2898 AD, which was shot here in Hyderabad.
Do you like Hyderabad?
I love it! Whenever someone asks me about my favourite cities in India, I always say Bengaluru and Hyderabad. And I truly mean it. Hyderabad feels fresh and different. Driving in from the airport, it almost doesn’t feel like India — it’s cleaner, more spacious. There’s something special about the city…and the food! If it’s not too spicy, I’m definitely saying yes to it.
Can you share some essential tips for a good hair care routine?
Absolutely. Hydration is key, drink plenty of water, and keep your hair hydrated with masks. You can even try home remedies, but only if they suit your hair. Sometimes people follow tips blindly, and not everything works for everyone. Another great tip is to use two different shampoos that work for your hair and alternate between them every 3-4 months. This prevents your hair from becoming too used to one product, and helps it stay responsive. Don’t over-complicate things. Find one or two hairstyles that suit you and are easy to manage. Especially in summer or during the monsoon, a messy bun is perfect — chic, effortless, and practical. It doesn’t take much time and always looks good.