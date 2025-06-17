Yianni Tsapatori: Master of Manes

Many of us take inspiration when styling our hair, making sure each hairstyle complements our outfit. Hair styling is a concern for nearly everyone, and when it comes to advice, who better to turn to than an expert who has worked with top celebrities across the country? CE caught up with Yianni Tsapatori, celebrity hair stylist and creative director at Godrej Professional, during his recent visit to Hyderabad for the ‘Godrej Professional Upskilling Workshop’, where he trained local hairstylists on advanced techniques. In an exclusive chat, Yianni shares insights on working with celebrities, styling iconic red carpet looks, and some must-know hair care tips.

Excerpts

Tell us about the Godrej Professional session in Hyderabad.

We’ve been doing these sessions for the last few months, and Godrej Professional is all about education. Our goal is to pass on the knowledge we’ve gained, whether it’s about colouring, straightening, cutting, or styling. It’s important to empower other stylists with updated techniques and insights.

You recently styled Isha Ambani’s Met Gala look. Can you tell us more about it?

Yes! I’ve worked with almost every celebrity out there, and I’ve been in India for nearly eight years now, it’s been a great journey. I’ve been styling for the Ambani family for about 4–5 years. Isha has attended the Met Gala for the past three years, and if you’ve followed her style since her wedding, you’ll know she’s always been open to experimenting. The Met Gala is a time to go all out, it’s a moment to be bold, creative, and to have fun. For her hair, we wanted a striking contrast, structured and clean from the front, and dramatic at the back with a braid and a ponytail that looked like an explosion. We added a hint of Indian heritage with the braid but ensured the overall look was very international. We also used hair accessories to enhance the styling.