Beauty’s war with mind

It starts with a glance: quick, critical, and dismissive. A glance that soon becomes a gaze, then an obsession. The mirror turns into an enemy, each reflection exposing what the mind has already magnified beyond reality. A slightly crooked nose becomes a deformity. Mild acne scars turn into deep, disfiguring pits. And no matter how many people say, ‘You look fine’, the mind refuses to believe it. That’s the cruel reality of Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), a silent, relentless thief of confidence that reshapes how a person sees themselves, even when the world sees nothing wrong.

“Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) is a severe mental health condition where a person is intensely obsessed with any self-perceived flaws or defects in their physical appearance, flaws that are either not observable or appear minor to others. This preoccupation over their body causes significant emotional distress and can interfere with day-to-day functioning, relationships, and their social life,” says Dr Aana Shah, consultant psychiatrist at Aster Prime Hospital, Ameerpet.

This isn’t about someone simply disliking a selfie or wishing for clearer skin. This is a psychological struggle where the mind distorts reality. “Though core features are similar. Generally women often focus on skin, hair, weight, or facial features. Men may also fixate on muscularity (muscle dysmorphia), hair thinning, or genitals. They might be more likely to exercise excessively or use steroids,” narrates Dr C Manjula Rao, clinical psychologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.