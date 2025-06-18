Beauty’s war with mind

It starts with a glance: quick, critical, and dismissive. A glance that soon becomes a gaze, then an obsession. The mirror turns into an enemy, each reflection exposing what the mind has already magnified beyond reality. A slightly crooked nose becomes a deformity. Mild acne scars turn into deep, disfiguring pits. And no matter how many people say, ‘You look fine’, the mind refuses to believe it. That’s the cruel reality of Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), a silent, relentless thief of confidence that reshapes how a person sees themselves, even when the world sees nothing wrong.
“Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) is a severe mental health condition where a person is intensely obsessed with any self-perceived flaws or defects in their physical appearance, flaws that are either not observable or appear minor to others. This preoccupation over their body causes significant emotional distress and can interfere with day-to-day functioning, relationships, and their social life,” says Dr Aana Shah, consultant psychiatrist at Aster Prime Hospital, Ameerpet.
This isn’t about someone simply disliking a selfie or wishing for clearer skin. This is a psychological struggle where the mind distorts reality. “Though core features are similar. Generally women often focus on skin, hair, weight, or facial features. Men may also fixate on muscularity (muscle dysmorphia), hair thinning, or genitals. They might be more likely to exercise excessively or use steroids,” narrates Dr C Manjula Rao, clinical psychologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.
Social media doesn’t help. Filters, airbrushed beauty, and curated perfection have created unrealistic standards, especially for the young generation. “Social media and beauty culture can: reinforce unrealistic beauty standards, promote constant comparison with edited or filtered images. Increase pressure to ‘fix’ perceived flaws. Heighten anxiety and self-consciousness in vulnerable individuals,” Dr Manjula says. “Individuals with perfectionistic tendencies, high self-criticism, low self-esteem, or a tendency toward anxiety are more likely to develop BDD,” Dr Aana adds.
Social media encourages users to compare themselves to others, including celebrities and influencers. The emphasis on appearance and validation through likes and comments can lead to viewing oneself mainly in terms of looks.
Dr Madhu Vamsi, MBBS, MD psychiatry, founder & chief psychiatrist of MV Clinics, sees patients go to extreme lengths — multiple cosmetic surgeries, obsessive skincare routines, and complete social withdrawal. “Severe social withdrawl like avoiding school, work or social engagements. Functional impairment like the inability to concentrate or maintain jobs. Emotional distress like chronic shame, anxiety, irritability. Repeated cosmetic procedures — with persistent dissatisfaction. In India, stigma and lack of awareness delay help-seeking, worsening outcomes,” he shares.
There is a link between body dysmorphia and other mental health conditions, “BDD frequently coexists with eating disorders, anxiety disorders, and depression. It is also closely related to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). OCD and BDD share compulsive actions and obsessive thinking. Although eating disorders frequently co-occur, they are distinct diseases,” says Dr Naveen Kumar Dhagudu, senior consultant psychiatrist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City.
But there’s a path to recovery — though it takes time, support, and the right kind of help. “Treatment for co-occurring conditions with Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) are most successful treatment modalities. CBT assists patients in reducing obsessive habits and challenging erroneous views about their appearance. Medication can lessen anxiety and compulsive thoughts,” Dr Naveen shares.
The truth is, we’re all mirrors for one another. But for someone with BDD, even the clearest and cleanest mirror reflects back a warped image that is shaped by fear and self-doubt. Healing begins not by fixing the face, but by reshaping the lens through which they view themselves. Sometimes, learning to see what’s always been beautiful takes the bravest kind of vision.