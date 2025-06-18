Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport receives bomb threat

HYDERABAD: A bomb threat email sent by an unidentified person triggered a security alert at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Wednesday morning. The email claimed that an explosive device had been planted inside the airport premises.

Upon receiving the threat, airport authorities alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and agencies. The forces launched a thorough bomb detection and disposal operation, deploying sniffer dogs and bomb detection squads to scan the airport's inside and surrounding areas.

The police confirmed that a search operation was conducted with bomb disposal teams scanning the airport and its surroundings.

As of now, no suspicious objects have been found.