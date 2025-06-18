Remembering Mangala Bhatt

A disciplined artiste, imaginative choreographer, and visionary teacher, Mangala Bhatt’s life was a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. She firmly rooted Kathak in its classical origins while fearlessly pushing its boundaries. Alongside her husband and fellow Kathak exponent, Raghav Raj Bhatt, she founded Aakruti Kathak Kendra in Hyderabad — introducing the rich techniques of both the Jaipur and Lucknow gharanas to South India. Even after her untimely passing on June 16, her legacy lives on, continuing to inspire generations of dancers and connoisseurs across India and beyond. Reshmi Chakravorty speaks to fellow artistes who share their heartfelt tributes to a legend gone too soon.
Alekhya Punjala, Chairperson of Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy
It’s a great loss for me not only as a dancer but personally too. We shared a great relationship as her husband Raghav and I were college mates. Infact, Mangala and I also performed together on several occasions. Her passing away like this has created a void and I can’t imagine our group without her. She was a wonderful person, soft spoken and she always carried herself so gracefully.
G Padmaja Reddy, Kuchipudi exponent
Mangala was not only a gifted Kathak dancer but also a warm-hearted, jovial soul. As close friends, we shared countless memories, discussing dance scripts, exchanging thoughts about our students, and dreaming about how to take classical dance forward. She had a beautiful way of making people feel comfortable, always smiling, never speaking ill of anyone. Her presence was full of laughter, wit, and warmth. We would often sit together laughing over little jokes, finding joy even in the busiest moments. Her sudden departure is an unbearable loss, especially for Raghav anna and all of us in the dance fraternity. She was a rare gem — a true rasika at heart and a person who lived life with grace and humility. Her memory will remain etched in our hearts, not just as a dancer but as a dear friend whose spirit was full of love, laughter, and light. Only some people know that she acted in a serial named Veyi Padagalu telecasted in Doordarshan, written by Viswanatha Satyanarayana garu.
Dr Rajeshwari Sainath, Bharatanatyam exponent
About 11 years ago, I had the privilege of performing a jugalbandi with Kathak exponent Mangala Bhatt at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad. Following that, I also had the opportunity to organise another jugalbandi performance with her during the Margazhi festival in Chennai, hosted by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. It was a beautiful confluence of Bharatanatyam and Kathak. During that time, we interacted closely — she would visit my studio, and I would go to her place. We spent hours practising together, exchanging thoughts on dance, our journeys, and our respective styles. What I remember most about her was her incredible dedication, hard work, and commitment to the art form. She was immensely talented, extremely graceful, and always open to new ideas and suggestions. Mangala was a warm, ever-smiling presence, deeply involved in the dance community, especially in Hyderabad. She was proactive, supportive, and always present at performances, encouraging fellow artists with her warmth and generosity. It is an irreparable loss — not just to Kathak, not just to Hyderabad, but to the entire dance fraternity. I had met her recently at a programme, and to hear of her passing came as a profound shock. She was far too young to leave us. Her legacy, however, will continue to inspire. And I will always cherish the memories we created — on stage, in practice, and in spirit.
Ananda Shankar Jayant, Padmashri & SNA awardee
She was a dear friend, colleague, artiste, fellow traveller in the arts, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, brilliant Kathak artiste and guru. A sad day for classical dance artistes across the country to lose someone so young. She was ever smiling, graceful, and supportive of young artistes. With her husband Raghav Raj Bhatt, the couple brought Kathak to Hyderabad. Gone too soon.