Remembering Mangala Bhatt

Dr Rajeshwari Sainath, Bharatanatyam exponent

About 11 years ago, I had the privilege of performing a jugalbandi with Kathak exponent Mangala Bhatt at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad. Following that, I also had the opportunity to organise another jugalbandi performance with her during the Margazhi festival in Chennai, hosted by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. It was a beautiful confluence of Bharatanatyam and Kathak. During that time, we interacted closely — she would visit my studio, and I would go to her place. We spent hours practising together, exchanging thoughts on dance, our journeys, and our respective styles. What I remember most about her was her incredible dedication, hard work, and commitment to the art form. She was immensely talented, extremely graceful, and always open to new ideas and suggestions. Mangala was a warm, ever-smiling presence, deeply involved in the dance community, especially in Hyderabad. She was proactive, supportive, and always present at performances, encouraging fellow artists with her warmth and generosity. It is an irreparable loss — not just to Kathak, not just to Hyderabad, but to the entire dance fraternity. I had met her recently at a programme, and to hear of her passing came as a profound shock. She was far too young to leave us. Her legacy, however, will continue to inspire. And I will always cherish the memories we created — on stage, in practice, and in spirit.