Ultra-processed food vs Mental Health

Yet another concerning effect of ultra-processed food (UPF) consumption has come to light — and this time, it’s not just about physical health. A recent study published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition has revealed a strong connection between UPF consumption, addictive eating patterns, and psychological distress, including anxiety, tension, and low mood. Experts decode the findings for CE, explaining why UPFs may be as emotionally harmful as they are nutritionally questionable.

Ultra-processed foods have long been criticised for their poor nutritional value. Now, new evidence shows their impact runs deeper. Sujatha Stephen, RD, chief nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, points to the study conducted in Ankara, Turkey, involving nearly 4,000 adults. “The research revealed a significant association between high UPF intake and emotional states like depression, anxiety, and stress, along with addictive eating behaviours,” she said. “It suggests that UPF consumption may not be a mere dietary choice, but rather a coping mechanism for managing emotional discomfort,” she added.

Sujatha explains that this coping mechanism is amplified by the way these foods are designed. Rich in sugar, salt, and fat — and engineered to be hyper-palatable — UPFs activate the brain’s reward systems, providing temporary emotional relief. “Those with higher scores on the Yale Food Addiction Scale also reported greater UPF consumption,” she explained, adding, “Emotional states like depression and anxiety were positively correlated with UPF intake, further reinforcing the idea that distress can lead to overconsumption.”

The study also revealed notable demographic patterns. Younger individuals, women, single people, and those not currently employed were more likely to consume high levels of UPFs. “These groups may be more vulnerable due to lifestyle stressors and limited access to healthier alternatives,” she observed. This underscores the need for a multidimensional approach that combines nutritional guidance, mental health support, and community-level interventions.