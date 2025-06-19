Bomb threats to Hyderabad airports turn out to be hoax

HYDERABAD: Panic ensued on Wednesday after Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and Begumpet Airport received emails containing bomb threats. However, following comprehensive inspections by bomb squad units, these threats were confirmed to be hoaxes.

RGIA police told TNIE that GMR officials received the threat mail in the morning and alerted security personnel. A bomb squad and fire services were deployed, and a full sweep of the premises was carried out. Sources said the email was sent to the airport’s customer care email ID, and all measures were taken in line with SOP. A similar threat was received at Begumpet airport, which is primarily used for VIP movements.

Rakesh Kumar Sharma, General Manager (Security Operations), GMR, lodged a complaint with the RGIA police after a bomb threat email was received by the airport’s customer support team at 6.39 am on Wednesday. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 351(4), 353(2) of the BNS and 66D of the IT Act.