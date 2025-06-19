Boomrang’s ode to SRK

Boomrang isn’t just bringing music to Hyderabad this ‘World Music Day’ on June 21, they’re bringing magic, memories and a whole lot of Shah Rukh Khan. As the band gears up to pay tribute to Bollywood’s King Khan on Saturday night at Hard Rock Cafe, Hitec City, their excitement is palpable. CE caught up with some of the members ahead of the show, who promised an electric setlist, fan-favourite tracks and maybe even a Jhoome Jo Pathaan moment.
Excerpts
What’s your setlist for the show? Any surprise elements or local touches for the audience here?
Dhanush Satyanarayana: Since the show is a tribute to the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, we will be playing his songs exclusively and we are trying to cover all the songs from his initial movies till the latest ones, combining a mix of his songs which are audience favourites and our favourites too. Also, it’s a fun setlist, and we would not want to disclose the songs because we would love for you all to come and experience it yourselves.
Why Shah Rukh Khan? What does he represent for you — as artists and as fans?
Ankit Chatterjee: SRK, as we know, is more than just an actor because he is an emotion for most of us. As artists, we relate to his journey, the grind, the charm and the fearless reinvention, as he represents what it means to own your space with both vulnerability and confidence. As fans, he is that timeless connection to cinema, music and moments that shaped our lives. There is a certain magic in how he brings people together, which is something we try to channel through our music too.
Have you had a chance to explore Hyderabad off-stage? Any favourite local food or spots so far?
Dhanush: Not yet, we are planning to do it on the day we arrive and explore various local cuisines. Since we have heard a lot about Hyderabadi biryani, so that will be our first option to check out. Along the way, whatever seems nice, we will drop in and have a quick bite.
What kind of energy or response are you expecting (or have received) from the Hyderabad crowd compared to other cities?
Subhosis Das: It’s a lot more sober in ways compared to other recent events, but at the same time, it has the madness and excitement. The crowd here is encouraging and jumpy-pumpy, as well.
Tell us about the early days of the band. How did you come together and what the moment you felt ‘this is it’?
Patrick Abraham: Our story is of five different musical worlds colliding in the best possible way. I come from a church music background, focusing on harmony and atmosphere. Ankit, our vocalist, was deeply immersed in the indie scene and Western music. Subhosis is our resident progressive rock and classic guitar guy, Basvanth Rao brings the soul and discipline of the Hindustani Classical and playback world, and Dhanush is rooted in the rich traditions of Indian music. The foundation was built by Ankit and I over four long years of experimenting, searching for a sound that could hold all these different ideas. As for the ‘this is it’ moment it’s a recurring feeling that hits us on stage.
Future projects.
Ankit: After this tour, we’re diving into some really exciting stuff as we enjoy the process of spicing up our setlist with a deeper blend of classic Bollywood and Carnatic music, which kind of feels rooted yet new. There are some amazing collaborations in the pipeline and we’re also exploring opportunities to take Boomrang to international stages.