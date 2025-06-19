Boomrang’s ode to SRK

What’s your setlist for the show? Any surprise elements or local touches for the audience here?

Dhanush Satyanarayana: Since the show is a tribute to the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, we will be playing his songs exclusively and we are trying to cover all the songs from his initial movies till the latest ones, combining a mix of his songs which are audience favourites and our favourites too. Also, it’s a fun setlist, and we would not want to disclose the songs because we would love for you all to come and experience it yourselves.

Why Shah Rukh Khan? What does he represent for you — as artists and as fans?

Ankit Chatterjee: SRK, as we know, is more than just an actor because he is an emotion for most of us. As artists, we relate to his journey, the grind, the charm and the fearless reinvention, as he represents what it means to own your space with both vulnerability and confidence. As fans, he is that timeless connection to cinema, music and moments that shaped our lives. There is a certain magic in how he brings people together, which is something we try to channel through our music too.