GHMC to track Rohingya births and deaths with UNHCR tags

HYDERABAD: The GHMC will now record details of newborns and deceased individuals from Rohingya families in a separate database, tagging their records with a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) identifier.

The decision comes amid concerns over documentation misuse and follows instructions from the Intelligence department to help track Rohingya refugees residing in the city. Officials said this identifier will be embedded in GHMC records for internal verification but will not appear on official birth or death certificates issued to the Rohingya population.

Hyderabad is home to over 20,000 Rohingya people, mostly settled in Bandlaguda, Barkas, Balapur and nearby areas. The UNHCR and its local partner, Modern Architects for Rural India (MARI), offer support and services to these refugees and asylum-seekers.