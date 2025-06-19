Pratibha Singh Baghel: Hyderabad has always been brilliant in the way it receives artists

Pratibha Singh Baghel is all set to bring Dastaan-E-Ghazal to Hyderabad on June 21 at Shilpakala Vedika, and she couldn’t be more excited. For her, Hyderabad is not just another venue, it’s a city that truly values Urdu poetry, ghazals and good music. With personal ties and childhood friends here, performing in Hyderabad feels special. CE caught up with the versatile singer about the concert, her journey, creative process and more.

Excerpts

What can Hyderabad audiences expect from your performance at Dastaan-E-Ghazal?

Well, Dastaan-E-Ghazal is being revised and coming back, and I am very, very excited and happy to bring it back. What better place to start than the City of Nawabs, Hyderabad, where ghazal, Urdu poetry and Mausiqui are truly valued, and people are well-read and connoisseurs, if I may say so. Dastaan-E-Ghazal has everything an audience would not want to miss — from Urdu poetry and ghazals to film songs, classical thumris, a few originals and even some beautiful fusions with Deepak Pandit ji. We have brilliant musicians, special jugalbandis and some surprises the audience will love.

Could you share a special connection with Hyderabad and your favourite food from the city?

Well, I think Hyderabad’s biryani is everyone’s favourite and it’s mine too. But my connection with Hyderabad is more personal because I have a few very dear childhood friends who live there, and whenever I visit, I make sure to meet them. That bond goes a long way back. Apart from that, Hyderabad has always been brilliant in the way it receives artists. There are so many cities where you have to think twice before planning a concert, but Hyderabad is not one of them because with good music, you simply cannot go wrong with the people here.