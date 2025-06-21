Celebration of global harmony

In a world more interconnected than ever, music has become a universal language transcending geography and culture. What was once seen as niche or regional, now resonates with global audiences in real-time. Artistes across continents are embracing this fluidity, collaborating in bold, genre-defying ways, from Afrobeat-meets-K-pop anthems to Carnatic melodies flowing into jazz improvisations. These collaborations are no longer just artistic experiments; they are cultural dialogues.

Thanks to streaming platforms and social media, the global music landscape has flattened. Influences cross-pollinate organically, allowing diverse sounds to merge and evolve. These partnerships do more than just boost chart positions, they open listeners to new worlds of rhythm, tradition, and identity.

Our own Carnatic music, once reserved for sabhas and concert halls, is now finding a stage at global jazz festivals. Artistes like Ranjani-Gayatri and saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa are proving how ragas can converse fluently with blue notes and swing rhythms. American jazz musicians, in turn, are collaborating with mridangam players and veena artistes, creating new harmonic frontiers.

This is not fusion for fusion’s sake. It’s a deep, intentional exploration. Jazz’s improvisational core aligns beautifully with Carnatic music’s manodharma, its emphasis on creative expression. The tabla steps in for the snare, the tanpura hums in place of the bass line, and together they conjure a sound that feels both ancient and avant-garde.

Technology, too, is a vital player in this cross-cultural symphony. Digital audio workstations, cloud-based production, and platforms like YouTube and SoundCloud have democratised creation and collaboration. Just as significant is the global diaspora, artistes of Indian, African, or Latin American origin, living abroad, who act as cultural conduits between their heritage and the contemporary sounds of their adopted homes.

As political boundaries tighten, musical ones continue to dissolve. Young listeners, guided by curiosity and free of cultural bias, are fuelling the demand for these genre-fluid, borderless sounds. This World Music Day (June 21), CE speaks to eminent singers who have embraced this global rhythm.