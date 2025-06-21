Celebration of global harmony

In a world more interconnected than ever, music has become a universal language transcending geography and culture. What was once seen as niche or regional, now resonates with global audiences in real-time. Artistes across continents are embracing this fluidity, collaborating in bold, genre-defying ways, from Afrobeat-meets-K-pop anthems to Carnatic melodies flowing into jazz improvisations. These collaborations are no longer just artistic experiments; they are cultural dialogues.
Thanks to streaming platforms and social media, the global music landscape has flattened. Influences cross-pollinate organically, allowing diverse sounds to merge and evolve. These partnerships do more than just boost chart positions, they open listeners to new worlds of rhythm, tradition, and identity.
Our own Carnatic music, once reserved for sabhas and concert halls, is now finding a stage at global jazz festivals. Artistes like Ranjani-Gayatri and saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa are proving how ragas can converse fluently with blue notes and swing rhythms. American jazz musicians, in turn, are collaborating with mridangam players and veena artistes, creating new harmonic frontiers.
This is not fusion for fusion’s sake. It’s a deep, intentional exploration. Jazz’s improvisational core aligns beautifully with Carnatic music’s manodharma, its emphasis on creative expression. The tabla steps in for the snare, the tanpura hums in place of the bass line, and together they conjure a sound that feels both ancient and avant-garde.
Technology, too, is a vital player in this cross-cultural symphony. Digital audio workstations, cloud-based production, and platforms like YouTube and SoundCloud have democratised creation and collaboration. Just as significant is the global diaspora, artistes of Indian, African, or Latin American origin, living abroad, who act as cultural conduits between their heritage and the contemporary sounds of their adopted homes.
As political boundaries tighten, musical ones continue to dissolve. Young listeners, guided by curiosity and free of cultural bias, are fuelling the demand for these genre-fluid, borderless sounds. This World Music Day (June 21), CE speaks to eminent singers who have embraced this global rhythm.
Shalmali Kholgade
I’ve rooted for Afrobeat to become part of Pop Culture since the time I heard Beyoncé’s Lion King album in 2018. It’s so amusing to me, that today, eight years later, not only is Afrobeat in the forefront but me, as an Indian, have also been able to bring that genre into my songwriting. My track Follow features me singing in Marathi over an Amapiano beat; such a vibrant crossover, and I’m all for it!
Stebin Ben
Collaborations across genres and countries are giving fans something really new and cool. I think it’s amazing to see Afrobeat with K-pop or Carnatic music with jazz, it shows how creative artists can be. As an artist, it’s inspiring to be part of a time when everyone is open to mixing sounds and breaking rules.
Shilpa Rao
Music has no borders. It’s so beautiful to see artistes from different cultures come together and create something fresh and meaningful. I’ve always believed that music grows when we share and learn from each other. Whether it’s Indian Classical blending with jazz or any global style, it’s exciting because it brings new energy and sound.
B Praak
This is the best time for music, everyone’s mixing styles and sounds from around the world. I love how people are open to trying new things. Whether it’s Punjabi beats with Western sounds or any unexpected combo, it shows how powerful music can be when we come together.