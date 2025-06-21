Four held for trespassing into Secunderabad MCEME with fake ID card

HYDERABAD: Four persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly trespassing into the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad by using a fake identity card to gain access to the premises on Thursday. Trimulgherry police stated that the accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

According to the police, the MCEME authorities lodged a complaint at the Trimulgherry police station on Thursday. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Rakesh Kumar Naresh Rai, Ashish Kumar, Aaliya Abbshi and Nagma Bano Mahemood Ali under relevant Sections of the BNS including Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), Section 329(3) (criminal trespass), Section 319(2) (cheating by personation), Section 340(2) (dishonestly using a forged document) and Section 168 (wearing garb or carrying token used by a soldier).

As per the complaint, at 1 pm, the four accused, including one person posing as an Air Force officer under the name Wing Commander Rajat Kumar Mishra, entered the MI Techno Chowk Gate of MCEME without authorisation. The group comprised four persons: the impersonator and three others — one man and two women. They allegedly produced a fake identity card to the security personnel at the gate.

The four were later stopped by sentries at the Jubilee Gate when they were seen clicking photographs and recording videos of sensitive military locations, including the CSD canteen and a soldiers’ monument situated along the internal road. The sentries promptly alerted the MCEME Quick Reaction Team, following which the four were detained for questioning.

When confronted by military officials, the accused disclosed their identities. The police were informed and subsequently, a case was registered.

