Hyderabad NH-44 flyovers stuck in gridlock, completion further delayed to April ’26

HYDERABAD: What began as a promising Rs 492 crore infrastructure upgrade along the Suchitra–Kompally stretch of NH-44 has become a prolonged ordeal for commuters and residents. Four years since its launch, the construction of four flyovers on the Nagpur–Hyderabad National Highway is progressing at a snail’s pace, with multiple deadline extensions. Initially slated for completion by December 2024, the new timeline now stretches to April 2026.

Officials claim that two of the four flyovers will be operational by September 2025, with the remaining two completed by April 2026. Delays have been attributed to contractor inefficiency, financial constraints, and unforeseen construction challenges.

“Progress is especially sluggish on the Suchitra flyover as only two spans have been completed in the past six months, though two per month were required,” told TNIE, a retired superintendent engineer monitoring the project. He said that this has exacerbated traffic congestion and prolonged commutes.

Traffic diversions and lane closures have overwhelmed local roads, particularly during peak hours. Commuters and business owners alike have expressed mounting frustration. “A 15-minute commute from Jeedimetla to Bowenpally now takes almost an hour,” said Shyam Reddy, a daily commuter. “The roads are dug up and choked.” The construction has also raised safety concerns.