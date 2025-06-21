Kalpika, cake & controversy

When it comes to controversies of the cake, people involved are judged heavily. If you cut a cake on the Tank Bund you’re classless. But if you’re too classy, like Marie Antoinette, and say ‘Let them eat cake’, you’re heartless and later, lifeless. If you are Kalpika Ganesh and throw a cake, you’re mannerless according to a comment from @teluguactorfan884, who has 3 followers and is blocked by 200 women for asking them out via display of private parts.

As an aspiring Übermensch, I’m not allowed to judge, but I can allow myself to think what Kalpika and friends were thinking. Let’s see if my delusion matches the truth.

Kalpika’s public statement: They insulted me, mocked my differently-abled friend, and locked us inside the pub while 20 people shouted at us. I called the police, but even they treated me like a criminal. This wasn’t about a free cake, it was about being humiliated, disrespected, and mentally violated for no reason.

Kalpika to restaurant: I have enough cake for the month, but you guys hurt my ego, so just bear with me while I get into my zone.

Kalpika’s inner voice: I’m cute, I’ll get away. Been there, done that.

Kalpika to her friend: Please don’t move much or else they’ll think I’m lying.

Kalpika to police: It was my birthday and I urgently needed to put some cake on my face. It’s my birthright.