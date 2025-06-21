Monsoon munchies on my plate

And then came the real treat, the food. Plates arrived, brimming with nostalgic delights like crispy mirchi bhajji, soft aloo bondas, golden minapa vadas, onion pakodas both crunchy and wet, fluffy Mysore bondas, spicy Vijayawada bhajjis, and pillowy punugulu. Each snack was perfectly paired with four kinds of chutneys and a steaming cup of filter kaapi, capturing the soul of a monsoon evening. As we munched, a beautiful moment unfolded — guests were asked about their favourite childhood snack. What followed was a mix of smiles, stories, and even a few tears, as everyone fondly recalled the magic of their mother’s rainy-day recipes. It was an evening of joy, nostalgia, and flavours that felt like home.