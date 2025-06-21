Monsoon munchies on my plate

Monsoon brings with it a wave of nostalgia, the scent of wet earth, the thrill of getting drenched, and the unmistakable joy of childhood. As kids, we couldn’t resist running out into the rain, playing under the cold showers pouring from the sky. But the true highlight came after those piping hot snacks straight from the kitchen, lovingly prepared by our mothers, made the rainy moments unforgettable.
Bringing that cherished memory to life, Simply South in Jubilee Hills recently hosted a heartwarming experience that took us right down memory lane. On a breezy evening, with golden sunlight gently kissing the open-air tables, we gathered not just for the food but for the sentiment. To our surprise and delight, each table was set with classic board games, making us momentarily forget the digital world. Laughter echoed as we played Ashta Chamma using traditional shells and pebbles, and the childlike glee only grew as we hopped across a life-size hopscotch grid, just like the good old days.
And then came the real treat, the food. Plates arrived, brimming with nostalgic delights like crispy mirchi bhajji, soft aloo bondas, golden minapa vadas, onion pakodas both crunchy and wet, fluffy Mysore bondas, spicy Vijayawada bhajjis, and pillowy punugulu. Each snack was perfectly paired with four kinds of chutneys and a steaming cup of filter kaapi, capturing the soul of a monsoon evening. As we munched, a beautiful moment unfolded — guests were asked about their favourite childhood snack. What followed was a mix of smiles, stories, and even a few tears, as everyone fondly recalled the magic of their mother’s rainy-day recipes. It was an evening of joy, nostalgia, and flavours that felt like home.