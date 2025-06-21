Soul food, Kutchi Memon style

Shaped by the migratory journeys and rich cultural exchanges of the Kutchi Memon community, this cuisine is a unique blend of Gujarati, Sindhi, and Mughal influences. It reflects the community’s movement from the arid landscapes of Kutch to the coastal regions of Kerala and Chennai. As generations adapted to new environments, their food evolved, today, many traditional Kutchi Memon recipes have found their way into urban kitchens and curated restaurant menus, like the one featured at the ongoing pop-up ‘Savour the Soul of Kutchi Memon Cuisine’ at Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel. Curated by celebrated home chef and founder of Cook Town, Aasiya Akthar, the menu offers a rare chance to explore this soulful and lesser-known cuisine.

Speaking about the origins and evolution of Kutchi Memon food, Chef Aasiya shares,“The menu is rooted in our traditional cuisine, specifically Kutchi Memoni cuisine. Our forefathers were from Kutch but later migrated to South India. While many associate South Indian cuisine with chicken, Memoni food uses very little of it. We lean more towards mutton, fish, prawns, seafood in general, since we’re from coastal regions.”

She elaborates on the culinary influences, adding,“Gujarati elements like Mutiya (meaning ‘fist’, for its shape) and Akkini, a fragrant rice-based mutton pulao, are staples. As we settled in Kerala, our food absorbed local flavours as well. Memoni cuisine is milder and more subtle, though still spicy, it’s just not overpowering.”

On her venture Cook Town, Aasiya reflects warmly, “We began in 2010 with culinary classes I started alongside my mother-in-law. Sadly, we lost her to COVID a few years ago. But my sister and I continue the journey, she teaches in Bengaluru, I run classes in Chennai. Over the years, we’ve gone from teaching simple home-style recipes to a wide range of global cuisines like Indian, Italian, Mexican, Turkish, and more. The curiosity of our students inspired us to keep learning and growing.”