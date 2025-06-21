Symphony of flavours & emotions at Tuya

Chef Suresh DC’s journey from a passionate culinary enthusiast to a celebrated chef is a testament to his commitment to both innovation and tradition. An award-winning culinary maestro, he is acclaimed for his inventive flair in transforming familiar dishes into extraordinary gastronomic experiences. Fuelled by an unwavering passion for food, Chef Suresh has earned global recognition — featured in The World’s 50 Best Discoveries and ranked as the 16th Best Chef by the prestigious Culinary Culture Awards, which celebrate India’s finest culinary talent. Now, he brings his dream project, Tuya, to Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. In a conversation with CE, Chef Suresh shares what Tuya truly represents, his deep-rooted connection to his heritage, and his firm belief that South Indian cuisine deserves a larger spotlight on the global stage.

Excerpts

Tell us about Tuya.

It means ‘pure’ in Tamil. It was a long-time dream. Like many chefs, right after college, the goal is to open your own restaurant. Unfortunately, that dream doesn’t come true for many, but I was passionate. I always wanted to serve pure, authentic food. By authentic, I mean flavour-wise. But in terms of presentation, since I trained in European kitchens for six years, I try to bring those techniques to the food I grew up eating.We currently have 102 seats. It’s actually pretty massive. Initially, I wanted a small space with a one-page menu. But the market here demanded a bigger menu, so I decided not to take that risk.

What kind of food can people expect at Tuya?

You’ll find familiar local dishes, but reimagined. For instance, we have Sarva Pindi, but made with avocado. Then there’s Muntha Masala, instead of the usual mirchi bhajji, we’ve done it with a Gongura tempura twist. We also serve a Hazelnut Pootharekulu. So the idea is to take favourites and improvise — make them fun, yet rooted.