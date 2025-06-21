Symphony of flavours & emotions at Tuya

Chef Suresh DC’s journey from a passionate culinary enthusiast to a celebrated chef is a testament to his commitment to both innovation and tradition. An award-winning culinary maestro, he is acclaimed for his inventive flair in transforming familiar dishes into extraordinary gastronomic experiences. Fuelled by an unwavering passion for food, Chef Suresh has earned global recognition — featured in The World’s 50 Best Discoveries and ranked as the 16th Best Chef by the prestigious Culinary Culture Awards, which celebrate India’s finest culinary talent. Now, he brings his dream project, Tuya, to Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. In a conversation with CE, Chef Suresh shares what Tuya truly represents, his deep-rooted connection to his heritage, and his firm belief that South Indian cuisine deserves a larger spotlight on the global stage.
Excerpts
Tell us about Tuya.
It means ‘pure’ in Tamil. It was a long-time dream. Like many chefs, right after college, the goal is to open your own restaurant. Unfortunately, that dream doesn’t come true for many, but I was passionate. I always wanted to serve pure, authentic food. By authentic, I mean flavour-wise. But in terms of presentation, since I trained in European kitchens for six years, I try to bring those techniques to the food I grew up eating.We currently have 102 seats. It’s actually pretty massive. Initially, I wanted a small space with a one-page menu. But the market here demanded a bigger menu, so I decided not to take that risk.
What kind of food can people expect at Tuya?
You’ll find familiar local dishes, but reimagined. For instance, we have Sarva Pindi, but made with avocado. Then there’s Muntha Masala, instead of the usual mirchi bhajji, we’ve done it with a Gongura tempura twist. We also serve a Hazelnut Pootharekulu. So the idea is to take favourites and improvise — make them fun, yet rooted.
Tell us about the interiors, was there a concept behind the décor?
Absolutely. I worked on it personally with my designer. It was all self-funded and we were tight on budget, so we kept things simple. We added South Indian elements subtly. If you look around, you’ll see influences from Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry homes. The idea was not to overdo it, just a touch of home in a clean, elegant space.
You’re originally from Bengaluru, why did you open in Hyderabad instead?
Funny story...I kept searching for spaces in Bengaluru, even signing up for a few, it never worked out. Meanwhile, I was consulting for a few places in Hyderabad and noticed something like most restaurants had the same food. It was very repetitive. I felt the market needed something different. So yes, it was a brave move, I didn’t know if people here would accept what we were trying to do. But I also felt it was the right time to bring in more creativity and technique to traditional flavours.
How did your journey into food start? Was becoming a chef always the plan?
Not at all! It all happened by accident. I actually didn’t want to study Kannada and I realised if I took up hotel management, I wouldn’t have to. That’s literally why I joined! In my first year, I wanted to be a front office manager, even though I didn’t know what that meant. Then I went for OTC at a hotel and saw how chaotic and fast-paced the kitchen was. I was a footballer and boxer and I loved that energy. One of my lecturers said, ‘You should be a chef’. And that’s how it started. I used to finish college and then work evenings with Chef Abhijit Saha, a big name back then. Later, I joined Taj as a management trainee. But I didn’t enjoy working in hotels, the job felt repetitive. So I left, opened a small restaurant, then went back to a hotel for a bit. I worked at Alchemy in Bengaluru, which was run as an independent restaurant. Then I moved to Bangkok as Executive Chef of a restaurant called Jhol, which is now a Michelin-select spot. But all through, I had this passion for South Indian cuisine.
What sparked that passion?
I saw how chefs like Vineet Bhatia and Atul Kochhar took Indian food global but it was always North Indian cuisine like butter chicken making waves in the UK and US. I kept wondering, why not South Indian food? So I came back to India, connected with the owners of Indian Accent, and launched Hosa in Goa as a founding chef. After a few years, I felt it was time to chase my own dream and that’s how Tuya was born.
South Indian Soul, Global Spirit
As promised by the chef, we began with the Avocado Sarva Pindi. A twist on the classic savoury pancake made with rice flour and peanuts, this version was topped with a luscious dollop of avocado gojju, mint roti pachadi, and roasted peanuts — a vibrant, earthy start to the meal. Another standout was the Masala Potato Bun, the chef’s desi interpretation of the popular Korean Cheese Bun. Served with curry leaf butter, the bun was soft, fluffy, and had that perfect pull-apart texture, encasing a spiced potato filling that hit all the right notes. Next up was the Green Chilli Chicken, the chef’s inventive take on the Indo-Chinese favourite. Using only green chillies, the dish delivered fragrant, juicy chicken-on-the-bone, with just the right amount of heat. It paired beautifully with the butter-toasted bread buns served alongside. As we were still savouring the warmth of the Green Chilli Chicken, the chef surprised us with the Karaikudi Jackfruit. Styled like a taco, this dish featured pulled jackfruit tossed in a Chettinad spice mix, served in a ragi shell and topped with pickle. It was a true South Indian dish, reimagined brilliantly with a Mexican flair. Other intriguing dishes at Tuya include the Mutton Cheekulu — spin on seekh kebabs. For the main course, we opted for Homestyle Chicken Curry with Sannas, and Green Kadala Curry with Idiyappam. Both dishes were hearty, nostalgic, and left us wiping our plates clean. To end on a sweet note, the chef brought out two of his favourites — Pineapple Kasi Halwa and the Rajahmundry Frozen Milkshake. The halwa was reimagined as a delicate layered chiffon cake, while the milkshake — a playful nod to the traditional Japanese Kakigori — came infused with the floral, refreshing flavours of rose and basil.