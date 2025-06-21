Telangana Governor, CM to participate in International Yoga Day fete

HYDERABAD: The state government will celebrate International Yoga Day in a grand manner on Saturday at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli. The event will see the participation of Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and other ministers and celebrities.

The yoga session, scheduled from 6 am to 9 am, will include around 5,000 participants. The Ayush and health departments have completed all arrangements for the event.

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote yoga at the grassroots level, the state government appointed 628 yoga teachers last year and recently issued a notification for the appointment of over 250 more.