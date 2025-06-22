QR codes to make Adilabad auto rides safer

ADILABAD: Aimed at ensuring the safety of auto and taxi passengers, especially women, students and the elderly, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan has launched the ‘Abhaya, My Taxi Is Safe’ initiative.

Each vehicle now displays a QR code on the front and rear, while posters inside show the driver’s details, registration number and a district-specific code. Passengers can scan the QR code to access a web app offering three safety options: ‘track my location’, ‘emergency call’ and ‘raise complaint’. The first connects the user to the Command Control Centre, which immediately contacts the passenger or starts tracking the phone. The second links to Dial 100 for help, while the third allows passengers to submit complaints directly.

As part of the initiative, 3,232 autos have been registered so far. SP Mahajan said passengers can also rate their travel experience, and auto drivers with top ratings will be recognised with awards.

He added that the system also helps retrieve items left behind in autos and supports quick action in case of vehicle theft through CCTV tracking. Urging public cooperation, the SP appealed to citizens to report any anti-social activity through Dial 100 and to take part in the programme. to strengthen public safety and prevent crime.