The techie making Telugu lit trendy for Gen Insta

HYDERABAD: In a world where fleeting trends dominate conversations, 29-year-old software engineer and avid reader Aditya Annavajjhala has cracked the code to make Telugu literature cool for millennials, Gen Z, and even Gen Alpha. When the pandemic locked down Hyderabad in 2020, Aditya noticed that most of his peers knew only the Telugu literature from their school textbooks. That’s when he launched Telugu Collective on Instagram. With digestible summaries of modern literary greats, irreverent memes and laid-back ‘meet-the-author’ sessions in trendy cafes, his platform struck a chord. What began with just 100–250 followers has grown into a 35,000-strong community buzzing about new finds like Vidhi and Titbits. For the supporters, it’s more than a page; it’s a living, breathing community where Telugu literature finds its voice again.

In a conversation with TNIE, the 29-year-old says: “My aim is to make Telugu literature part of pop culture and give it the recognition it truly deserves. Most young people only remember the authors from their school Telugu textbooks. After that, they stop reading in Telugu. I felt that was unfortunate. As an avid reader, especially while travelling, I wanted to change that.”

Aditya’s first post, back in the lockdown days, was on Vimukta by Volga. With just 100–250 followers then, the page slowly gained traction, especially after he began posting on works by Chalam, Nalgonda Kathalu by V Mallikarjun and other noted authors.

Aditya’s idea for the platform came while volunteering at an NGO. He began by posting story summaries by contemporary Telugu writers, gradually introducing memes and creative content to make it more engaging. “I wanted Telugu literature to feel fun, relatable and accessible,” he says.

Noting the lack of Telugu-focused book clubs in the city, Aditya started organising fortnightly meet-and-greet events with contemporary authors at local cafes. “I promote the sessions on Instagram and other platforms. So far, we’ve hosted 25–30 authors, and the response has been amazing,” he says.

Kavanamaali, one of the featured authors and the content manager of Telugu Collective, says the platform bridges a vital gap. “Readers rarely meet authors, and vice versa. These sessions offer a rare space for open, engaging conversations in a relaxed setting. It’s been wonderful to connect with readers from different genres.” His recent works include Vaitarani Vodduna and Nrukesari.