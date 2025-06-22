Yoga starts long before you touch the mat: Swami Bodhamayananda

As global attention turns to yoga on June 21, Swami Bodhamayananda, Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, offers a timely reminder: yoga is not just a fitness trend — it is a spiritual science deeply embedded in India’s civilisational ethos.
In a conversation with TNIE’s Khyati Shah, he reflects on the spiritual roots of yoga, its moral foundations and how it can be a tool for personal transformation in a restless modern world.
Edited excerpts:
On International Yoga Day, people across the world are rolling out their mats for asanas. But is that all yoga is about? What is the true essence of yoga?
That’s a good start, but yoga is much more than just postures. At its core, yoga is a balanced state of mind. It’s about not being attached to outcomes, whether success or failure. This idea is rooted in the Bhagavad Gita, where Lord Krishna defines yoga as Karma Yoga — skill in action. True yoga is about performing one’s duty selflessly, offering every action to a higher purpose. It means living with balance: detached, yet deeply involved; acting without ego, serving without condition and learning without pride.
How does yoga connect with India’s spiritual traditions like Vedanta?
India’s spiritual landscape is rich — Nyaya, Vedanta, Sankhya and of course, Yoga. Patanjali’s system is profound, but yoga was never meant to be reduced to just a workout. Before you attempt asanas, you must embody the Yamas and Niyamas: Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (moderation) and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness). These are the moral and ethical foundations. Only then are you truly ready for dhyana (meditation).
How was yoga practised in earlier generations
One of yoga’s most essential elements is purity. Without purity in thought, intention and action, even the energy generated through yogic practices can be misused, sometimes unknowingly. Compared to earlier generations, I genuinely feel we’re seeing a decline in that inner purity. That’s a concern. It’s one reason I believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission Karmayogi. It’s not just about training government employees; it’s about transforming mindsets. The idea is to evolve from being mere karmacharis (workers) to karma yogis, people with purpose and discipline. Even Central universities are now hosting these training programmes.
Has the goal of yoga changed in modern times
Sadly, for many, yes. The ancient goal was jnana, samadhi and inner liberation. Swami Vivekananda reminded us: “Each soul is potentially divine.” Whether you’re a journalist, teacher or homemaker, your role can be your path to yoga. It’s not about escaping the world but engaging with it more consciously. That’s true freedom.
Do trends like power yoga or aerial yoga dilute the original spirit?
That’s the ongoing debate — purists versus modernists. Innovation is fine, but let’s not lose the soul of yoga. Asanas alone won’t liberate you. A yoga teacher with perfect posture but no integrity is like serving junk food on a golden plate. Yoga is meant to restrain greed, lust and violence. Today, prisoners are doing yoga in jails — what if they had practised it earlier? Perhaps they wouldn’t be in prison at all.
Is it possible to preserve yoga’s spiritual core in a fast-paced, result-driven world?
With patience, yes. The problem today is shrinking minds and rising stress. Yoga expands the mind.
Remember the story of Lord Shiva drinking poison? He could hold it because he was vast. When consciousness expands, stress shrinks. That’s Yoga Balam — the strength that yoga gives.
What advice would you give to young seekers who want to go deeper into yoga?
First, seek knowledge. Don’t just jump into postures — understand the philosophy. Use your weekends for karma yoga — serve others, don’t just party. Service doesn’t always mean giving money; it can mean time, attention, love. Walk with awareness. Cook with care. Study with focus. All of this is yoga.
What is the role of a yoga teacher in this journey?
A yoga teacher is like a lighthouse. You can’t rely on YouTube videos alone. Find a guide. Even Arjuna had to say, “I am your disciple” before Krishna began the Gita. That surrender is essential. The Buddha had five gurus. Vivekananda had Ramakrishna. Tendulkar had Achrekar. A teacher turns potential into power.
A final message for International Yoga Day?
Yoga is India’s gift to the world, not as a fitness regime, but as a complete science of life. It’s time to take it back from the superficial and return it to its roots, with love, clarity and commitment. Let’s strive not just to do yoga, but to be yogis — in whatever we do, wherever we are. Your health is Earth’s health. One Earth, One Health. Yoga is that bridge.