23-year-old techie from Hyderabad booked for driving BMW recklessly

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old software professional from Hyderabad, Mohd Umar Khalid, currently working in Germany, has been booked for allegedly driving his brother’s BMW rashly and causing an accident in Hitec City on June 17. The incident came to light after CCTV footage showing the speeding car hitting a bike was shared widely on social media platforms.

Raidurgam police said a preliminary investigation confirmed Khalid was behind the wheel. A case has been registered, a notice served and the vehicle seized. Further investigation is under way.

329 caught for drunk driving

The Cyberabad traffic police caught 329 people for drunk driving during a special enforcement drive over the weekend.

As part of the operation, police seized 248 two-wheelers, 23 three-wheelers, 54 four-wheelers and four heavy vehicles.

Of those caught, 283 had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, 37 between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and nine between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml. All offenders will be produced before the court.

Accidents under DUI can lead to 10-year jail term: Police

Cyberabad police reiterated that driving under the influence is a serious offence. Those involved in fatal accidents while intoxicated will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.