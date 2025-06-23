Pedestrians left in the lurch at Tarnaka junction

HYDERABAD: Crossing the road at Tarnaka junction has become a daily hazard for pedestrians, especially women, children and the elderly. With free left turns allowed on all four sides, continuous vehicle movement leaves little room for safe passage.

The junction sees heavy foot traffic due to its proximity to Osmania University and EFLU. One arm leads into an industrial zone, bringing a surge of trucks, especially at night. “It’s worse after dark. Trucks zip through as if they’re flying,” said Keerthak, a local.

The chaos is compounded by two-wheelers and delivery riders driving on the wrong side, and routine violations like lane-cutting and ignoring pedestrian right-of-way. Weak enforcement has allowed these behaviours to go unchecked.

“This junction connects the city’s western side and it’s a puzzle every time we try to cross,” said a local. Citizens suggest a simple fix: halt free left turns at two-minute intervals to create a safe window for pedestrians.

Even when pedestrian signals turn green, motorists often ignore them. “I had a close shave last week — a car took a sharp left despite the green pedestrian signal and nearly hit me,” said a university student.

“It’s gone beyond inconvenience,” said Anjali, a working professional. “We need pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and urgent, consistent enforcement.”

Until both structural changes and stricter enforcement are implemented, Tarnaka junction remains a dangerous gamble for those on foot, say locals.