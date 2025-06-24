Flight check: Citizens on travel post-Air India tragedy

Following the recent Air India Dreamliner crash and subsequent reports of flights being grounded/rerouted and making emergency landings, there have been discussions about a rise in ‘flight anxiety’. CE gauges the impact on urban flyers.
Ratna Chakraborty, retired government employee
Afew years ago, it was all about train accidents and derailments. Now, after the Air India crash, there was another helicopter crash along with multiple news of flights being diverted due to some issue or the other. Travel safety has always been an issue, but that doesn’t mean one curbs trips. My love for travel and exploring places is greater than fear. That said, it’s important that the authorities concerned strive to avoid accidents.
Aditya Parmar, corporate employee
I have become a little more cautious about travelling and a little wary of Boeing aircraft. But the good thing is that this is forcing companies to have stricter checks on the aircraft. This will make air travel safer. In general, air travel in India is largely positive, except for some issues related to infrastructure, baggage handling, and security checks. DigiYatra has certainly helped improve the experience. I am hoping it gets more efficient.
Srinidhi Shashikant, CA and solo traveller
A sense of fear does grip one on hearing about disasters — be it flights or trains. As a traveller, we must choose the more trusted airlines, as safety is priority. Checking the make of the aircraft has also become imperative these days.
P Cimba, theatre artiste
There is always an element of risk and fear while boarding a flight. There is a good friend of mine who would ask ahead of flights: ‘What if I don’t ever see you again?’ That is the anxiety that some people take fights with. Personally, however, nothing has changed. Disaster can strike anywhere, anytime. Using old aircraft is a risk. At the end of the day, it comes down to thoroughly monitoring aircraft and engines. But that is not in the passenger’s control. All one can do is probably be more careful while choosing flights.
Rency Thomas, founder of an adventure tour company
While it’s true that the Ahmedabad air crash and a string of unusual incidents that followed concerning air travel have left people rattled, I don’t see it causing a huge dip in flying. Maybe there is a bit of apprehension and a little more preparedness. For those travelling on work, it has been business as usual. Holiday travellers have become slightly hesitant. I assume this based on the pattern of guests checking in at my facility. Personally, I still prefer flights over trains or buses.
Monisha D, HR executive
I had a scheduled trip three days after the Air India crash. I was confident. Yet, upon reaching the airport, I kept reassuring myself that flight accidents don’t happen very often. Similarly, earlier, I would usually not pay much attention to the routine in-flight safety instructions. This time, I was quite attentive and also read the safety manual. Even some usual things felt a little off after the recent accident — flight delays, minor turbulence, and so on. Flights used to be something exciting for me. But on this recent flight, I was praying during the takeoff and landing.
Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry, Govt Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
The flight crash has created an increased fear among people. A day after the crash, I had to fly to Visakhapatnam. As I was returning that Sunday to Thiruvananthapuram, the flight experienced minor turbulence due to the weather. But the people on board were panicking. Many were wailing, especially the children. It took some minutes for the crew to calm everyone. It shows how much the crash has affected people. A major reason for this is circulation of visuals, from news to social media. Unscientific reels and analyses also contribute to creating something like second-hand PTSD among many.
Deepak Ravimaran, vice-president of a BFSI company
I usually take one or two flights every month. On my recent flight from Mumbai to Singapore, it was just another day of travel. However, I remember checking details related to insurance. Moreover, I always book the window seat. This time, during takeoff, I glanced out to check if the wing flaps were okay!
Amal Chandra, policy analyst
THE Ahmedabad crash has jolted public confidence, with questions arising over lapses in safety and a systemic fragility. This does not bode well in a country where air travel has been fast-becoming the preferred mode. Unless airlines and regulators act with speed, transparency, and accountability, a significant drop in passenger trust is inevitable. As someone who travels frequently, I view the recent crash as a grim reminder that safety cannot be taken for granted.
Anish Panthalani, techie
T he gravity of the recent accident has exacerbated flight anxiety. However, I don’t see any reason to be scared of air travel. Most people I know, including family and colleagues, are seeing the Air India crash like any other accident. Many still fly as part of work. No one is reluctant, though some are a bit uncomfortable with Air India.
Priyanka Kamath, travel influencer
After the air crash, my perspective on travelling, especially by air, has shifted. I have always found joy in taking spontaneous trips and exploring new places. But now, that joy is mixed with a sense of unease. I have started double-checking airline safety records, reading up on fleet ages, and even avoiding certain routes based on regional weather. What used to be a simple boarding process now comes with a mental checklist. Safety takes the front seat, even if I have to postpone my plans or extend my budget. I hope that safety becomes as much of a priority for the authorities too.
Srinidhi Ramanujam, journalist
I don’t usually research the history of airports, but this time I looked into the entire history of Shivamogga airport while I was travelling back from Karnataka to Chennai. I had the option to take my flight from either Shivamogga or Mangaluru. I consulted with a few of my friends regarding the safety at Mangaluru, as it has a tabletop runway. I also considered other options like railways. But I went ahead with a flight from Shivamogga. The recent crash has triggered anxiety not only about travelling by air but also towards long-distance travel in general. Plane crashes do amplify our existing anxieties, so people might still feel overwhelmed. Getting over it will take time.
Take Note!
Flight anxiety, also known as aviophobia or aerophobia, refers to the fear or nervousness that some people feel when flying. There can be several reasons behind this anxiety: fear of heights, safety concerns, feelings of lacking control, or perhaps bad past flying experiences. Flight phobia may seem overwhelming, but with the right strategies and understanding, it is a fear that can be managed and even overcome.
This requires a combination of mental preparation and practical steps. Here’s how you can take control:
Proper preparation is key to managing travel anxiety. Book your flights early, arrive on time and bring essentials to create a comfortable and pleasing atmosphere.
Cool the body with chilled food and drinks.
Visualise taking a smooth flight, from arriving at the airport and boarding the plane to fastening the seatbelt and landing safely.
Relaxation techniques like deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation and guided meditation help calm the body and mind.
Distracting yourself can keep those fears at bay. Music, podcasts, movies, and series can be soothing distractions.
Use the senses to regulate anxiety with the ‘5-4-3-2-1’ technique: Identify five things you can see, four you can touch, three you can hear, two you can smell, and one you can taste.
Watch videos of planes taking off and landing. This can help anxious flyers become comfortable with the process.
For severe flight phobia, medication may be a good option. Doctors can prescribe anti-anxiety medications to help fearful flyers calm their nerves ahead of a big trip.
Touch factor: holding on to a loved one or friend helps.