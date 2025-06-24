Nigerian among three arrested with cocaine, ecstasy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The TGANB arrested a Nigerian man and two Indian drug peddlers in Manikonda on Sunday. They also seized 107 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of ecstasy pills worth `30 lakh.

The prime accused, 22-year-old Chukwumeka Wisdom Onyeka, also known by multiple aliases including Victor Chukwu and Major Cartel, is a BSc student at Gokul Global University, Gujarat. A resident of Parra village in Goa and a native of Nigeria, he was previously arrested in 2023 in a cocaine case, during which his Sudanese passport was seized.

Two Indian accomplices, Gopishetty Rajesh and Bommadevara Veera Raju, were also arrested. All three were previously booked under the NDPS Act. Initially drug users, Rajesh and Raju later developed contacts with high-profile clients and began supplying narcotics in Hyderabad’s elite circles.

Police have identified several of their customers, including Phani Raj, Pavithra Reddy, Satish, Sada Shiva, Sudhir and Bhanu.

Officials said Wisdom first entered India on a student visa with a Sudanese passport in December 2022. After his arrest, he procured a Nigerian passport under a fake identity through a handler named Max in Goa. He later returned to Nigeria in September 2024, destroyed the passport and re-entered India in December with a new one under his real name. Max alias Princewel alias Buchi alias Gabriel, a Nigerian drug lord, is believed to be operating the syndicate using students with fake identities.

TGANB urged parents to monitor their children’s activities and report drug-related information to 8712671111 or 1908.