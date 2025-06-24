Teen in Hyderabad murders her mother along with boyfriend and his younger brother for objecting to 'relationship'

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old girl, along with her 19-year-old boyfriend and his younger brother, allegedly murdered her mother at the residence at NLB Nagar in Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on June 23.

According to the kin of the deceased, the Class 10 student, had been in a relationship with the accused youth, whom she met on social media about eight months ago.

Her mother, identified as Anjali (39), had reportedly objected to the relationship, leading to frequent arguments.

On the day of the incident, the girl and the brothers allegedly strangled the woman and hit her on the head with an iron rod. One of the accused is also suspected of having used a knife during the attack.

Relatives said the deceased was the great-granddaughter of Chakali Ilamma, a noted Telangana liberation activist.

Jeedimetla police have registered a case and are investigating. More details awaited.