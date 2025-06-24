Tension in Ayyappa Society over Sunnam Cheruvu land survey in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, on Monday after residents living around Sunnam Cheruvu staged a protest against HYDRAA officials alleging that their homes were at risk of demolition.

The residents claimed that authorities were conducting a survey with plans to evict them, falsely showing Sunnam Cheruvu’s area as 32 acres instead of the actual 15 acres. They alleged discrepancies in land records and said they were being forced to vacate without proper justification.

Angered by the survey, locals held a rally, blocked the main road and displayed placards along with plastic bottles filled with petrol. This led to traffic snarls in the area. Protesters claimed that a court stay was already in place, but officials continued to harass them. Some even threatened self-immolation if their demands were ignored.

Police rushed to the scene, pacified the crowd and assured them their concerns would be conveyed to higher authorities.

‘Baseless protests’

Responding to Monday’s protest by plot owners, the HYDRAA clarified that the SIET layout falls entirely within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Sunnam Cheruvu, located between Guttala Begumpet and Allapur villages on the Serilingampally–Kukatpally mandal border.

HYDRAA noted that even a previous draft layout approved by HMDA was cancelled for this very reason. Similarly, earlier building permits issued by GHMC were also revoked. Given these facts, the agency stated that the protests demanding justice over plot ownership were baseless.

Don’t obstruct restoration works: Ranganath

According to HYDRAA, Sunnam Cheruvu spans 32.60 acres, a figure verified by the Survey of India in 1975. Following high court orders, a fresh joint survey was carried out by HYDRAA, Irrigation, Revenue and GHMC, which reaffirmed the original boundary.

Courts have repeatedly ruled that encroachments within lake FTLs must be cleared. HYDRAA confirmed no construction has yet taken place in the layout and advised eligible plot owners to apply for compensation through the government. It also urged residents not to obstruct ongoing lake restoration works.