Abhignya Vuthaluru on Dreams, Discipline & Destiny

In the 1980s, a chilling curse looms over the residents of a remote village called Viraatapalem — every bride mysteriously dies on her wedding day. For over a decade, no marriage has taken place, and the once-thriving village is now home only to the very young and the very old, crippled by fear and superstition.
Enter PC Meena (played by Abhignya Vuthaluru), a courageous police constable newly posted to the village. Unwilling to accept the curse at face value, she teams up with a reformed convict to unravel the dark secrets buried deep within the village. Together, they dig into a mystery the locals would rather forget. ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’, a gripping supernatural thriller is set to premiere on June 27 on ZEE5.
Abhignya Vuthaluru, who made her Tollywood debut with Her – Chapter 1 and Geetha Subramanyam 3 in 2023, also starred in the web series Miss Perfect (2024) alongside Lavanya Tripathi. With Viraatapalem, she steps into her first lead role in a supernatural series.
“This is the first project I didn’t have to audition for, and I always wanted that. In some ways, I see it as a privilege,” Abhignya shares, adding, “The directors, assistant directors, and co-directors had seen my earlier work and thought I’d be a good fit. The moment I heard the script, I knew it was a powerful, women-led story — something I felt lucky to be part of so early in my career.”
Reflecting on her experience on set, she adds, “It was exhilarating. Director Krishna Poluru and our DOP were incredibly clear in their vision. The pace of work was fast, but precise. Everyone knew exactly what they were doing. It was a learning experience I’ll always cherish.”
From dreams to screen
Acting wasn’t a sudden detour for Abhignya; it was a dream that took root early on, even while she excelled academically. “I’ve always wanted to be an actor. But I was also a topper, good at academics, loved science, and even considered writing army exams. But I realised that through acting, I could be everything, live multiple lives through stories. There’s a deep connection I have with the craft, with storytelling, with the camera. I can’t imagine a life without it now,” she says.
Abhignya is candid about the challenges actors face beyond the glamour. “The toughest part of being an actor? Staying grounded and preserving your mental health. Acting isn’t a conventional career, it’s not linear. There’s luck, timing, business, fame. Getting work is hard, yes, but staying mentally strong while chasing your dream is harder. Choosing yourself every day, showing up; that’s the real challenge,” shares Abhignya.
Life beyond screen
In an era of constant online presence, Abhignya consciously separates her real and reel lives. “I think personal life adds depth to professional life. I make it a point to stay connected with friends outside the industry — school and engineering friends who remind me of who I was before all this. They keep me grounded,” she says. According to her, social media is ‘just a by-product’.
“I try to keep it real and interact genuinely with my followers. That helps me stay true to myself,” she adds. Interestingly, when it comes to fashion, she prefers mood-based dressing. “My fashion mantra is to stay comfortable and experiment. I dress for my mood, like every day is a scene or a set. I don’t try to be someone I’m not,” notes Abhignya.
With another web series lined up and a couple of film projects in early discussions, Abhignya is clearly on a steady rise.