Abhignya Vuthaluru on Dreams, Discipline & Destiny

In the 1980s, a chilling curse looms over the residents of a remote village called Viraatapalem — every bride mysteriously dies on her wedding day. For over a decade, no marriage has taken place, and the once-thriving village is now home only to the very young and the very old, crippled by fear and superstition.

Enter PC Meena (played by Abhignya Vuthaluru), a courageous police constable newly posted to the village. Unwilling to accept the curse at face value, she teams up with a reformed convict to unravel the dark secrets buried deep within the village. Together, they dig into a mystery the locals would rather forget. ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’, a gripping supernatural thriller is set to premiere on June 27 on ZEE5.

Abhignya Vuthaluru, who made her Tollywood debut with Her – Chapter 1 and Geetha Subramanyam 3 in 2023, also starred in the web series Miss Perfect (2024) alongside Lavanya Tripathi. With Viraatapalem, she steps into her first lead role in a supernatural series.

“This is the first project I didn’t have to audition for, and I always wanted that. In some ways, I see it as a privilege,” Abhignya shares, adding, “The directors, assistant directors, and co-directors had seen my earlier work and thought I’d be a good fit. The moment I heard the script, I knew it was a powerful, women-led story — something I felt lucky to be part of so early in my career.”

Reflecting on her experience on set, she adds, “It was exhilarating. Director Krishna Poluru and our DOP were incredibly clear in their vision. The pace of work was fast, but precise. Everyone knew exactly what they were doing. It was a learning experience I’ll always cherish.”