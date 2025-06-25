HYDRAA officials meet traffic cops to address rain-related issues

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA, in coordination with the GHMC, held a review meeting with senior traffic police officials on Tuesday to address rain-related issues in the city. JCPs Gajarao Bhupal and Joel Davis, HYDRAA Additional Director V Papa Rao and officials from the traffic police and GHMC attended the meeting.

Officials highlighted that in several low-lying areas, even a two-hour downpour results in water stagnation that takes up to a week to drain. In response, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath recommended a study of water levels in holding tanks and reservoirs to improve drainage efficiency.

To strengthen the response, 150 monsoon emergency teams will be deployed within three days, supplementing 51 existing HYDRAA Disaster Response Teams.

Report instances of encroachments directly

HYDRAA said people can share information regarding encroachment of tanks and nalas including location details and photos, via WhatsApp to 8712406899. They also encouraged to share this information on social media, tagging “Commissioner HYDRAA.” Additionally, direct communication with AV Ranganath is possible by sending information to his mobile number, 7207923085.