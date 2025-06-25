Kirti Vijayawargi helps Hyderabadis find stillness amidst chaos

While the world outside buzzed with its usual chaos, a sense of calm prevailed at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel on International Yoga Day. Yoga instructor and wellness guide Kirti Vijayawargi taught participants gentle postures and intentional breathing, helping them discover a rare stillness of both body and mind.
After the session, Kirti spoke to CE about the deeper meaning of yoga, the rising importance of mindfulness in today’s fast-paced world, and how even a few minutes of conscious breathing can spark lasting peace from within.
Excerpts
What was the focus of the yoga session at Sheraton?
The session was a reminder that strength and stillness can coexist. We focused on breath-led movement to build awareness, reduce stress, and reconnect with the inner self. The idea was to make the practice inclusive, accessible, and nurturing — suitable for all levels, from beginners to seasoned practitioners.
What should first-time yoga practitioners keep in mind?
Come with an open mind and a willingness to listen to your body. Go at your own pace, let go of comparisons, and release expectations. Most importantly, trust your coach and surrender to the practice; that’s when the real transformation begins.
What inspired you to become a yoga instructor and wellness guide?
I come from a business background and initially followed a conventional career path. But somewhere along the journey, I realised I was living without true joy or fulfillment. Yoga became my anchor; it gave me clarity, purpose, and a deep sense of belonging. The profound shift it brought in my life inspired me to share this practice with others.
How has yoga transformed your life, both personally and professionally?
One of the most powerful lessons I learned during my teacher training is that yoga doesn’t end when you step off the mat... it’s a way of life. There’s a beautiful line from the Yoga Sutras: ‘Yoga chitta vritti nirodhah’ — yoga is the stilling of the fluctuations of the mind.
Personally, it’s brought me patience, energy, and most significantly, discipline, which I had long struggled with. It’s improved the way I sleep, work, and respond to challenges. Professionally, it’s helped me align my career with my passion. Guiding others on their journey of self-discovery through yoga is deeply fulfilling. Watching people evolve through the practice continues to inspire me every day.
Any tips on maintaining wellness beyond the yoga mat?
Absolutely. Wellness is a 24-hour practice, not limited to time spent on the mat. Prioritise quality sleep, stay hydrated, and eat mindfully. Take regular breaks from screens and move your body — even simple stretches while sitting can help. If you can’t manage a full workout, remember that even 15–30 minutes is effective. Ten rounds of Surya Namaskar paired with mindful movement throughout the day can go a long way. Wellness isn’t about perfection; it’s about small, consistent efforts.
What are some common misconceptions about yoga you’d like to dispel?
A major misconception is that yoga is only for the flexible or physically fit. In truth, all you need is a flexible mind; yoga meets you where you are. Another myth is that it’s only for people with health issues or injuries. While it does aid in healing, yoga is a holistic lifestyle practice beneficial to everyone, whether you’re sitting at a desk all day or an athlete in training.
There’s also the perception that yoga is only relevant during pregnancy. While it does support a healthy pregnancy and childbirth, it’s not a quick fix. It’s about consistent practice. I personally delivered naturally at 31, and I truly believe yoga made that possible.