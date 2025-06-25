Kirti Vijayawargi helps Hyderabadis find stillness amidst chaos

What should first-time yoga practitioners keep in mind?

Come with an open mind and a willingness to listen to your body. Go at your own pace, let go of comparisons, and release expectations. Most importantly, trust your coach and surrender to the practice; that’s when the real transformation begins.

What inspired you to become a yoga instructor and wellness guide?

I come from a business background and initially followed a conventional career path. But somewhere along the journey, I realised I was living without true joy or fulfillment. Yoga became my anchor; it gave me clarity, purpose, and a deep sense of belonging. The profound shift it brought in my life inspired me to share this practice with others.

How has yoga transformed your life, both personally and professionally?

One of the most powerful lessons I learned during my teacher training is that yoga doesn’t end when you step off the mat... it’s a way of life. There’s a beautiful line from the Yoga Sutras: ‘Yoga chitta vritti nirodhah’ — yoga is the stilling of the fluctuations of the mind.

Personally, it’s brought me patience, energy, and most significantly, discipline, which I had long struggled with. It’s improved the way I sleep, work, and respond to challenges. Professionally, it’s helped me align my career with my passion. Guiding others on their journey of self-discovery through yoga is deeply fulfilling. Watching people evolve through the practice continues to inspire me every day.