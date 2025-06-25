Neuroscience of Rhythm: Why Music Makes Us Move

Ever noticed how your foot starts tapping or your shoulders begin to sway the moment a catchy beat plays? Even babies, before they learn to speak, instinctively respond to music. So, what exactly is happening in our brains that makes us move to sound?
The human brain is hardwired to recognise rhythm and repetition. When we hear music, it’s not just our ears that respond; our entire auditory system connects with the brain’s motor regions, even if we’re sitting still.
Dr Basudha Bandyopadhyay, head of psychology at Ignitio Child Development Centre, explains, “The basal ganglia and cerebellum regions involved in coordinating movement play a major role in beat perception. They’re activated by rhythmic sounds, which is why music makes us want to move.”
Power of anticipation
Our brains don’t just passively receive music; they actively predict the next beat. This ability to anticipate timing gives us a sense of control, pleasure, and engagement. Dr Leena Keshar, counselling behavioural therapist at Ignitio Child Development Centre, adds, “Neural circuits in the brain try to guess when the next beat will hit. This anticipation boosts precision in movement and enhances emotional satisfaction. It also releases feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine.”
This neurological connection is+ so profound that even people with conditions like epilepsy experience calming effects from certain types of music. In people with Parkinson’s disease, rhythmic music has been shown to improve motor coordination and accelerate therapy progress.
Rhythm starts early
Even before they can talk, babies instinctively sway, bounce, or clap to music. This suggests rhythm perception is innate, not learned. “Research shows that babies as young as five months can detect a beat, even without visual cues,” notes Dr Leena, who is currently pursuing a diploma in counselling psychology with Counsel India. “Exposure to rhythmic music helps infants develop timing, coordination, and balance, all essential for gross motor skills like crawling and walking. Babies are highly sensitive to music. Studies show that even 30 to 40-week-old foetuses in the womb can detect, remember, and respond to musical patterns,” she adds.
Bonded by beat
Music doesn’t just make individuals move; it brings people together. Whether it’s dancing at a party, chanting in a ritual, or marching in unison, synchronised movement strengthens social bonds. “Moving in rhythm with others enhances connection and trust,” says Dr Leena, adding, “Across cultures, rhythm-based group activities like drumming, chanting, and dancing foster a sense of belonging. These activities stimulate the release of oxytocin, the bonding hormone, creating feelings of unity and shared purpose. When we move in sync with others, we better understand and empathise with each other. That’s the true magic of music; it brings our bodies, brains, and hearts into harmony.”