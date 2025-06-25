Neuroscience of Rhythm: Why Music Makes Us Move

Ever noticed how your foot starts tapping or your shoulders begin to sway the moment a catchy beat plays? Even babies, before they learn to speak, instinctively respond to music. So, what exactly is happening in our brains that makes us move to sound?

The human brain is hardwired to recognise rhythm and repetition. When we hear music, it’s not just our ears that respond; our entire auditory system connects with the brain’s motor regions, even if we’re sitting still.

Dr Basudha Bandyopadhyay, head of psychology at Ignitio Child Development Centre, explains, “The basal ganglia and cerebellum regions involved in coordinating movement play a major role in beat perception. They’re activated by rhythmic sounds, which is why music makes us want to move.”

Power of anticipation

Our brains don’t just passively receive music; they actively predict the next beat. This ability to anticipate timing gives us a sense of control, pleasure, and engagement. Dr Leena Keshar, counselling behavioural therapist at Ignitio Child Development Centre, adds, “Neural circuits in the brain try to guess when the next beat will hit. This anticipation boosts precision in movement and enhances emotional satisfaction. It also releases feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine.”

This neurological connection is+ so profound that even people with conditions like epilepsy experience calming effects from certain types of music. In people with Parkinson’s disease, rhythmic music has been shown to improve motor coordination and accelerate therapy progress.