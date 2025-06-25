Sid Sriram: Telugu fans are my strength

The singer who has stolen millions of hearts with his mesmerising voice, Sid Sriram, has consistently proven his mettle in the Telugu music industry. Known for chartbusters like Srivalli, Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale, and more, he continues to be an inspiration to aspiring musicians across the country. Recently, Sid was honoured with the prestigious Telangana Gaddar Film Award for his contribution to Telugu cinema. In a candid conversation with CE, he shares his experience at the event, insights into his musical journey, and stories behind his latest works.
Excerpts
Congratulations on receiving the Gaddar Award! Tell us about it.
Receiving the Gaddar Award was truly special. I was honoured for the song Nijame Ne Chebutunna, composed by Shekar Chandra. What made it even more meaningful was that this award ceremony happened for the first time in 14 years. To be recognised by the Telangana state government and the jury members was deeply humbling. Being there in that moment felt surreal.
How was your experience at the award ceremony?
It was magical. I haven’t attended many award functions in recent times, mainly because I’ve been out of the country. So, returning and being amidst the Telugu film fraternity was incredibly beautiful. Many peers and legends I look up to were present, and the warmth of the event was truly heartening.
Can you walk us through your musical journey in the Telugu industry so far?
My journey in Telugu music started with the dubbed version of Adiye from my film debut. The Telugu version was Adike. However, my first full-fledged Telugu song was Adiga Adiga from Ninnu Kori, composed by Gopi Sundar. After that, things changed quickly.
When Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale released, it became a massive hit, arguably one of the first pan-Indian love ballads from the South. That song helped me connect with a wider Telugu audience, and from that point, my journey in the industry has been nothing short of beautiful. I’ve had the chance to work with several amazing music directors, lyricists, and filmmakers. The love and warmth the Telugu audience has given me is something I deeply cherish.
Who has been your biggest inspiration?
My parents are my foremost inspiration. My mother has been my musical guiding light and guru since childhood and she still is. A huge part of my musical sensibilities comes from her. Another profound influence on me has been AR Rahman sir. As a child, his music opened up my imagination to what Indian music could be when blended with global sounds. Debuting with him and working closely with him over the years has been a blessing. He remains a mentor and a constant source of inspiration.
Tell us about your latest track, Kanne.
Kanne is my most recent solo original release and also my first original song in Telugu. I composed, produced, and arranged the track, while the heartfelt lyrics are penned by Kittu Vissapragada. It’s a special project under my partnership with Warner Music India. Our first release together was Sivanar (a Tamil song), and Kanne marks our second. I’m really excited about the possibilities this partnership holds. I believe I bring a unique perspective to Indian music, and Kanne serves as an anchor to that vision. The response so far has been incredibly encouraging.
What was the inspiration behind Kanne?
At its core, Kanne is about longing, the kind of longing that love brings. It’s about a love that feels like it may have existed in a past life, a deep emotional resonance that lingers within. The song captures that moment where you feel like you’re about to reconnect with that love but don’t quite reach it. That tension, that almost-reunion, is what the song revolves around. There’s a lot of heart, honesty, and emotion poured into it.
What’s next for you in the Telugu music space?
I have more original Telugu songs lined up for release this year, one of which I’m particularly excited about. You’ll hear more about it very soon. Along with that, there are a few upcoming film projects that I’ll announce as they progress. It’s a thrilling time.
Finally, what message would you like to share with your fans?
To all my fans — thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love and support you’ve shown me so far. I’m excited to keep sharing more music with you, to see you at my shows, and to continue spreading love through my songs across the world. I’m filled with gratitude and can’t wait for what’s to come.