Sid Sriram: Telugu fans are my strength

Congratulations on receiving the Gaddar Award! Tell us about it.

Receiving the Gaddar Award was truly special. I was honoured for the song Nijame Ne Chebutunna, composed by Shekar Chandra. What made it even more meaningful was that this award ceremony happened for the first time in 14 years. To be recognised by the Telangana state government and the jury members was deeply humbling. Being there in that moment felt surreal.

How was your experience at the award ceremony?

It was magical. I haven’t attended many award functions in recent times, mainly because I’ve been out of the country. So, returning and being amidst the Telugu film fraternity was incredibly beautiful. Many peers and legends I look up to were present, and the warmth of the event was truly heartening.