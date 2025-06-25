Sports varsity set for 2026 launch: Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said Telangana is on a mission to become a ‘Global Sports Hub’.

He inaugurated the SLV Pro Badminton Stadium in Nizampet on Tuesday. He announced that the state will soon unveil a comprehensive sports policy aimed at preparing athletes for global platforms, particularly the 2036 Olympics.

Highlighting key initiatives, the minister said the government will establish the Young India Sports University by 2026 and develop sports grounds in every village panchayat and mandal headquarters. A FIFA academy for girls is also set to come up in Gachibowli. Dedicated sports schools will be set up in each of the 10 erstwhile districts to identify and nurture grassroots talent.

As president of the Badminton Association of Telangana, Sridhar also stressed efforts to take badminton beyond Hyderabad into rural areas and urged parents to support children in pursuing sports.

MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, MLC Deshapathi Srinivas and others attended the event.