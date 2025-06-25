Telangana pitches Future City to French industrialists

HYDERABAD: A high-level Indo-French business roundtable was held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, bringing together senior state government officials and a delegation of French industry leaders. The meeting, organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), took place in the presence of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The discussions focused on potential collaborations in key sectors such as engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy and manufacturing.

Sridhar urged French companies to actively explore opportunities in Telangana’s upcoming “Future City” project — a 30,000-acre global innovation hub being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. “This project aims to position Telangana as a global leader in sustainability, innovation and advanced infrastructure,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s business-friendly environment, the minister noted that Telangana has attracted over Rs 3 lakh crore in investments in the past 18 months. “In 2023 alone, Hyderabad added 70 new Global Capability Centres (GCCs), underscoring investor confidence in our governance and policy framework,” he added.