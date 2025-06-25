When nails can talk

Not every story is told with words. Some are whispered in colour, sketched in shimmer, or spelled out with tiny hearts and sparkles across 10 fingertips. Nail art, once a subtle beauty statement, has evolved into one of the most expressive, personal, and playful forms of self-expression.

“To me, nail art is more than just a service; it’s a form of connection. It’s where creativity, therapy, and confidence meet. I get to create something beautiful on a tiny canvas while becoming part of someone’s personal story,” says Ayesha, founder of Nails by Ayesha. She adds, “Every design I do carries a vibe — sometimes calm, sometimes bold, sometimes playful. It’s not just work; it’s an emotion. Honestly, it’s my happy place.” Over the years, she has seen everything from heartbreak to joy reflected in the designs her clients choose.

Nail art today is less about following trends and more about mirroring moods, especially when words fall short. “I’ve noticed people often choose colours or designs based on how they’re feeling. A client going through a breakup might opt for sharp black nails, while someone starting a new job might prefer a clean nude or a classic French tip. It’s like their nails speak before they do,” Ayesha shares.