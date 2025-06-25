When nails can talk

Not every story is told with words. Some are whispered in colour, sketched in shimmer, or spelled out with tiny hearts and sparkles across 10 fingertips. Nail art, once a subtle beauty statement, has evolved into one of the most expressive, personal, and playful forms of self-expression.
“To me, nail art is more than just a service; it’s a form of connection. It’s where creativity, therapy, and confidence meet. I get to create something beautiful on a tiny canvas while becoming part of someone’s personal story,” says Ayesha, founder of Nails by Ayesha. She adds, “Every design I do carries a vibe — sometimes calm, sometimes bold, sometimes playful. It’s not just work; it’s an emotion. Honestly, it’s my happy place.” Over the years, she has seen everything from heartbreak to joy reflected in the designs her clients choose.
Nail art today is less about following trends and more about mirroring moods, especially when words fall short. “I’ve noticed people often choose colours or designs based on how they’re feeling. A client going through a breakup might opt for sharp black nails, while someone starting a new job might prefer a clean nude or a classic French tip. It’s like their nails speak before they do,” Ayesha shares.
Harika Koneru, co-founder of ANHA, echoes this sentiment, saying, “Nail art, to me, is more than just an accessory; it’s a personal canvas. It’s where my emotions, inspirations, and moods come to life in a creative, lasting way. I love being able to carry art with me, right on my fingertips.” She recalls a bride who once requested miniature bride and groom figures on her nails. “It was super cute! We even included her wedding hashtag. She was thrilled, and it felt amazing to create something so fun and personal for such an important occasion,” Harika notes.
Pop culture plays a huge role in inspiring nail art trends. “Styles often follow music, fashion, or major cultural moments. When Euphoria-style glitter and gems exploded, or when Barbie-core pink became all the rage after the movie, clients were requesting those looks non-stop. Even niche trends like zodiac signs, aura nails, or minimalist nail tattoos reflect broader cultural fascinations,” Ayesha observes.
Generational preferences also shape styles. “There’s definitely a difference,” Harika points out, adding, “Younger clients lean towards bold, trend-forward designs — think abstract patterns, neon hues, 3D elements, and even dried flowers. Older clients tend to go for timeless elegance — muted tones, French tips, and classic motifs. Both are powerful expressions of personal style.”
Whether it’s red sparkles, delicate florals, or something wild like anime-inspired characters, nail art often becomes part of a celebration. It elevates the mood, adds a bit of fun, and, more than anything, uplifts the spirit. “Getting your nails done can shift your entire energy,” Ayesha says smiling, and adds, “Fresh nails boost confidence like crazy. Whether it’s a date, a job interview, or just a rough day, my clients walk out with a different vibe — more lifted, more present, often talking with their hands a little more!”
Traditional influences are also being reimagined in the modern nail world. “We’re seeing a fusion of traditional motifs with contemporary styles,” Harika explains, adding, “It creates unique designs that honour cultural roots while still feeling fresh and relevant.” She also highlights the emotional power of colour: “Bright hues can instantly lift your mood, while softer shades bring calm and balance. It’s a deeply personal choice, almost therapeutic.”
Because sometimes, the most honest version of yourself isn’t hidden in your wardrobe or playlist; it’s right there on your hands, waving, glowing, and telling your story with every flick of your fingers.