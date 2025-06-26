Ameya Dabli: Gratitude is the only attitude

Once upon a time, there lived a high-flying banker. He was enjoying the Indian dream: tailored suits, boardroom meetings, strategic deals, relentless deadlines, and a handsome paycheck. And then, after 15 years, he woke up…not to take the call of a client, but to finally heed the call of music. Today, Ameya Dabli is a ‘complete entertainer’, mesmerising people across the world with his devotional songs, ghazals, sufi music, folk songs, and English soft rock renditions. On June 28, he will be at Shilpakala Vedika to give us a unique musical experience called Krishnaa - Music, Bliss, and Beyond.

While singers usually stick to one or two genres for most of their lives, Ameya clearly wears many hats. But the role that really stands out is the sutradhar — he orchestrates weddings while the purohit chants the marriage mantras. Ameya says, “When I think of Hyderabad, I fondly remember how I conducted the wedding of Rana (Daggubati) and Miheeka (Bajaj) during COVID-19. The Bajaj family is close to us, and Miheeka’s father reached out; since many people couldn’t come, we conducted a live online wedding and it was a brilliant experience!”

When you attend a wedding, do you sit through every ritual, or do you scurry away to gossip and eat biryani? You know the answer, and this is what Ameya seeks to change. “As the sutradhar, I have to know the Sanskrit verses, keep the audience entertained, and involve everyone. And when people from both sides eagerly participate, the joy on the bride and groom’s faces is heartwarming!” he expresses.