CM Revanth Reddy directs preparation of comprehensive urban development policy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to draft a comprehensive policy for the development of the Core Urban Region within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He also instructed that a clear policy and action plan be prepared for the development of semi-urban and rural areas.

Chairing a review meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister was briefed by MAUD officials on the ongoing development works under H-CITI. He emphasised the need for a long-term plan to meet the core region’s future infrastructure requirements, prioritising drinking water supply, drainage, road development, Metro connectivity and elevated corridors. He said all development must align with population projections for the next 25 years.

Reviewing ongoing projects in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, the chief minister asked officials to expedite work on drinking water supply and sewage treatment plants. Revanth also stressed the importance of maintaining sanitation, particularly during the monsoon. He instructed officials to identify water stagnation points on city roads and implement preventive measures to control the spread of seasonal diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

Strict action was directed to prevent drainage overflow and contamination of drinking water, along with intensified efforts to curb mosquito breeding. The chief minister gave specific instructions to ensure public health and sanitation are not compromised.

