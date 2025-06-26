Five lakes in Serilingampally to be rejuvenated

HYDERABAD: Five neglected water bodies in Serilingampally mandal — Mallai Kunta, Bachu Kunta, Gosai Kunta, Chakalvani Cheruvu and Moosa Kunta — will be rejuvenated under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to sign an MoU with WaterAid India, Hyderabad, following approval from the standing committee on Thursday.

WaterAid representatives met GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and confirmed that they would take up lake restoration works.

In Mallai Kunta, Chandanagar, plans include lake cleaning, bund strengthening, desilting, walking track development, outlet restoration and stone revetment.

Bachu Kunta will see bund strengthening, desilting and revetment, while Gosai Kunta in Gopanpally will undergo desilting and stone revetment.

At Moosa Kunta, Gachibowli, the project will include bund strengthening, outlet repair and desilting. Chakalvani Cheruvu will be taken up for beautification and related works.