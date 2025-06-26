Five lakes in Serilingampally to be rejuvenated

HYDERABAD: Five neglected water bodies in Serilingampally mandal — Mallai Kunta, Bachu Kunta, Gosai Kunta, Chakalvani Cheruvu and Moosa Kunta — will be rejuvenated under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to sign an MoU with WaterAid India, Hyderabad, following approval from the standing committee on Thursday.
WaterAid representatives met GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and confirmed that they would take up lake restoration works.
In Mallai Kunta, Chandanagar, plans include lake cleaning, bund strengthening, desilting, walking track development, outlet restoration and stone revetment.
Bachu Kunta will see bund strengthening, desilting and revetment, while Gosai Kunta in Gopanpally will undergo desilting and stone revetment.
At Moosa Kunta, Gachibowli, the project will include bund strengthening, outlet repair and desilting. Chakalvani Cheruvu will be taken up for beautification and related works.
Two-year contract to be inked today
GHMC officials stated that the agency is already implementing a water conservation project, focusing on rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and lake rejuvenation in the Serilingampally zone.
The aim is to transform lakes and community parks into effective rainwater catchments. A two-year agreement will be signed by GHMC’s Chief Engineer (Lakes) after the GHMC standing committee has given clearance.
As part of its CSR programme, GHMC is partnering with corporate firms, including real estate companies, to restore and beautify lakes across Hyderabad. Authorities are also urging citizens to participate in these initiatives to help preserve and enhance urban water bodies as ecological and recreational assets.