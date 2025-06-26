Kashvi: Empathy is my biggest motivator

Was it challenging?

Of course. But I went in knowing that comparison is pointless. Everyone brings something unique to the table. My focus was simply to show up as myself. Telangana feels like home. Talking about my people and my culture comes naturally. Through this journey, I’ve learned that no label, caste, gender, or race matters. In the end, we’re all human. Instead of competing, we should uplift one another. That’s what pageantry truly represents.

How are you preparing for the nationals?

Preparation has been intense; it’s been a year of consistent hard work. Many don’t realise how much dedication goes into this. I get genuinely excited whenever someone mentions nationals. I’m always the first to volunteer for mock interviews or rehearsals. That’s how I’ve always been, even in school. People think being first means you’re fearless, but that’s not true. I still feel fear; I’ve just made friends with it. Fear has pushed me beyond my limits, and I’m grateful for that.

What cause would you champion if you became Miss Universe?

Mental health, without a doubt. I’m also part of a satellite initiative that aims to launch a satellite built by rural girls in India next year. I believe in being the voice for the voiceless, especially women and children stuck in abusive situations. Pageantry is often seen as being about beauty, but true beauty lies in how hard you work for your dreams and how you uplift others.