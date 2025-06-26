Kashvi: Empathy is my biggest motivator

It's raining beauty pageants in Telangana. After the buzz of the 72nd Miss World, all eyes are now on the Miss Universe platform. With the national competition set to take place in Telangana this August, CE caught up with the newly crowned Miss Universe Telangana, Kashvi, to learn more about her inspiring journey, training, and dreams of representing India on the global stage. At just 19, Kashvi, an alumnus of Oakridge International School, is currently pursuing her MBBS at Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, balancing textbooks with tiaras. She speaks to us at Tourism Plaza, Begumpet, about her journey from theatre stages to the pageant spotlight.
Excerpts
Take us through your journey.
It all began when I was a child. I was always drawn to acting and had a fascination with beauty pageants. I admired queens like Sushmita Sen, who represented India when she was just 18. What struck me most about her was her honesty; that stayed with me. Growing up, I was a hyperactive kid who often felt like I didn’t fit in. Teachers would say, ‘Kashvi is extraordinary’, but I never really felt I belonged. Now I realise that maybe I was meant for a different path. Last year, after NEET, I went straight to Delhi to do modelling gigs. That boosted my confidence immensely. And today, standing here as Miss Universe Telangana, representing my state at the nationals, feels like a dream come true.
Your name is unique. What does ‘Kashvi’ mean?
(Laughs) I was almost named Karishma, but my mom chose Kashvi, which means ‘shining star’ and ‘goddess of luck’. I’ve always believed that’s true, I am a shining star, and I’m determined to conquer the universe one day.
How did you get the chance to represent Telangana?
I’ve always loved being on stage, whether it was theatre, MUNs, or debates. Somewhere along the way, I realised beauty pageants were my calling. When I told my mom about my dream, she was my biggest supporter. She always told me, ‘If you believe in yourself, the universe will align to support you’. Joining medical school, I broke the stereotype of what a medical student ‘should’ look like. I even won Miss Freshers and participated in theatre. All those experiences gave me the confidence to step onto this stage. I applied while in medical school. During auditions, I walked in with the mindset: ‘I’m not better than anyone, and no one’s better than me. I just have to be my authentic self’. After clearing auditions, I went into a week-long finale camp with other contestants — each stunning, talented, and inspiring. It wasn’t just a competition; it was a beautiful journey of learning and growth. When they called my name, I was stunned. It felt like my inner child was finally healed. This has been my dream for so long.
Was it challenging?
Of course. But I went in knowing that comparison is pointless. Everyone brings something unique to the table. My focus was simply to show up as myself. Telangana feels like home. Talking about my people and my culture comes naturally. Through this journey, I’ve learned that no label, caste, gender, or race matters. In the end, we’re all human. Instead of competing, we should uplift one another. That’s what pageantry truly represents.
How are you preparing for the nationals?
Preparation has been intense; it’s been a year of consistent hard work. Many don’t realise how much dedication goes into this. I get genuinely excited whenever someone mentions nationals. I’m always the first to volunteer for mock interviews or rehearsals. That’s how I’ve always been, even in school. People think being first means you’re fearless, but that’s not true. I still feel fear; I’ve just made friends with it. Fear has pushed me beyond my limits, and I’m grateful for that.
What cause would you champion if you became Miss Universe?
Mental health, without a doubt. I’m also part of a satellite initiative that aims to launch a satellite built by rural girls in India next year. I believe in being the voice for the voiceless, especially women and children stuck in abusive situations. Pageantry is often seen as being about beauty, but true beauty lies in how hard you work for your dreams and how you uplift others.
Why is mental health important to you?
When I returned to India as a child, I struggled with severe anxiety. There were days when I thought I wouldn’t make it. But those struggles became my strength. I realised I wasn’t the only one in the dark. Many kids and teenagers are battling the same. That’s why I started my mental health initiative. We focus so much on physical health, but without mental well-being, nothing else stands. It’s time we talk about it openly.
How would you describe your fashion sense?
I’ve always been experimental. I’ve tried everything — goth, emo, alternative. But lately, I’ve embraced old-money aesthetics like classic, elegant styles that make me feel confident. For me, fashion is about self-expression and feeling powerful in your own skin.
Do you follow a fitness or skincare routine?
As a medical student, my advice is always this: listen to your body. What works for me might not work for someone else. Always consult professionals, whether it’s for nutrition, fitness, or skincare. Your body knows what it needs.
What keeps you motivated?
Love. I love loving people, my work, and myself. I don’t believe in pretending not to care. As long as I stay honest, kind, and strive to be 1% better every day, I know I can achieve anything. Empathy is my biggest motivator; you never know what someone else is going through. Kindness can change everything.
If you were crowned Miss Universe, what’s the first thing you’d do?
(Laughs) I’d eat cake and biryani, I haven’t had it in almost a year! But beyond that, I’d immediately expand my mental health initiative. I want this to go beyond India; I want universal access to mental health support for every child worldwide.
What do you love most about Telangana?
Hyderabad is home. It’s where I’ve laughed, cried, and grown. But what I love most are the women here, their strength and resilience. For instance, my maid is a 60-year-old woman from a small district who inspires me every day with her independence and courage. Also, I adore Telangana’s rich culture and history, queens like Rani Rudrama Devi are my role models. And, of course, the food is unmatched!
Your favourite hangout spot in Hyderabad?
(Laughs) It’s a bit unconventional, but I always tell my friends, if you’re in Hyderabad, visit Charminar at 2 am. It’s magical at that hour, so lively, vibrant, and beautiful.