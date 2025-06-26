Mic, mischief, mayhem: Siddharth Dudeja brings his genius comedy to you

He walks the tightrope between clever and completely unhinged, armed with punchlines that sneak up like a cat and hit like a piano. With a mind wired for mischief and a mic that never stands a chance, Siddharth Dudeja turns everyday nonsense into unforgettable laughs. No props, no gimmicks — just pure, unfiltered comedy served with a side of chaos. Ahead of his show at The Comedy Theatre in Gachibowli on June 28, the comic speaks to CE about his journey, perspectives on comedy, and more.
Excerpts
What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?
I absolutely love Hyderabad; the food, especially, has me hooked. Every time I visit, I make a beeline for the Old City to dive into some delicious haleem.
What can we expect from your upcoming show?
This show is a mix of many things, including my experiences of living in an urban setting and a bit of introspection.
How would you define your style of comedy?
While a lot of comedians lean toward observational humour, mine is rooted in personal experiences. I believe comedy’s primary job is to make people laugh — it’s not here to carry the weight of the world. That said, I do follow personal boundaries: I avoid getting laughs at someone else’s expense.
What’s your creative process like?
My brain tends to be all over the place, so my writing process is free-flowing and organic. I’ve found that trying to impose too much structure stifles my ideas.
How did you get started?
I was bullied as a child, and comedy became my defence mechanism, helping me find my voice. I studied advertising in college, hosted shows, and was active in drama. In 2012–13, open mics were just taking off in Mumbai. I gave it a shot, and things snowballed from there. Since then, I’ve written for AIB, Son of Abish, IIFA Awards, and more. I’ve performed for audiences as small as two and as large as 4,000. Comedy really is the great equaliser.
Any memorable moments so far?
One of my favourite things is uploading my sets on YouTube. Unlike live shows where feedback is instant — people either laugh or they don’t — posting online invites a whole range of reactions, which makes the experience unpredictable and fun.
How do you handle criticism?
There are two kinds: trolling and genuine feedback. If someone doesn’t find a joke funny, that’s fair. I’m not trying to appeal to everyone; India is too diverse for that. I’ve learned to take trolls in stride, though my response does depend on the kind of day I’m having. Ultimately, comedy is art, and art is subjective. For every negative comment, there are usually five positive ones.
Who inspires you?
Varun Grover, without a doubt. He sets the gold standard, his seamless blend of political and social commentary is something I deeply admire.
What are your current goals?
I’m focused on touring more consistently and taking my comedy on the road more regularly.
What has comedy taught you about life?
That every bad experience has the potential to become a joke. Eventually, you learn to laugh at life, and that is powerful.