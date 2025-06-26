Mic, mischief, mayhem: Siddharth Dudeja brings his genius comedy to you

He walks the tightrope between clever and completely unhinged, armed with punchlines that sneak up like a cat and hit like a piano. With a mind wired for mischief and a mic that never stands a chance, Siddharth Dudeja turns everyday nonsense into unforgettable laughs. No props, no gimmicks — just pure, unfiltered comedy served with a side of chaos. Ahead of his show at The Comedy Theatre in Gachibowli on June 28, the comic speaks to CE about his journey, perspectives on comedy, and more.

Excerpts

What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?

I absolutely love Hyderabad; the food, especially, has me hooked. Every time I visit, I make a beeline for the Old City to dive into some delicious haleem.

What can we expect from your upcoming show?

This show is a mix of many things, including my experiences of living in an urban setting and a bit of introspection.

How would you define your style of comedy?

While a lot of comedians lean toward observational humour, mine is rooted in personal experiences. I believe comedy’s primary job is to make people laugh — it’s not here to carry the weight of the world. That said, I do follow personal boundaries: I avoid getting laughs at someone else’s expense.

What’s your creative process like?

My brain tends to be all over the place, so my writing process is free-flowing and organic. I’ve found that trying to impose too much structure stifles my ideas.