Hyderabad's RK Puram lake a stinking health menace: Locals

HYDERABAD: Choked with untreated sewage, slaughterhouse waste and devoid of water, the RK Puram lake has become a festering public health hazard. Residents say the long-promised Rs 9 crore restoration has been incomplete for four years, while they are forced to battle plummeting groundwater levels and unbearable stench.

The long-stalled beautification project, launched in 2019 under Mission Kakatiya Phase-IV, has made little headway in the last four years. Official records show the project was split into two phases Rs 1.43 crore under Part A and Rs 8.54 crore under Part B. However, only Rs 82.78 lakh (Part A) and Rs 3.27 crore (Part B) have been spent so far. Beyond partial fencing, most of the planned work remains incomplete.

“The lack of water in the lake has triggered a sharp drop in groundwater levels. Nearly 40,000 households are facing water shortages,” said Robin, a social activist and resident of Devi Nagar. “Many of us had to opt for re-boring. Authorities must act before it’s too late.”