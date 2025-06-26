Hyderabad's RK Puram lake a stinking health menace: Locals

HYDERABAD: Choked with untreated sewage, slaughterhouse waste and devoid of water, the RK Puram lake has become a festering public health hazard. Residents say the long-promised Rs 9 crore restoration has been incomplete for four years, while they are forced to battle plummeting groundwater levels and unbearable stench.
The long-stalled beautification project, launched in 2019 under Mission Kakatiya Phase-IV, has made little headway in the last four years. Official records show the project was split into two phases Rs 1.43 crore under Part A and Rs 8.54 crore under Part B. However, only Rs 82.78 lakh (Part A) and Rs 3.27 crore (Part B) have been spent so far. Beyond partial fencing, most of the planned work remains incomplete.
“The lack of water in the lake has triggered a sharp drop in groundwater levels. Nearly 40,000 households are facing water shortages,” said Robin, a social activist and resident of Devi Nagar. “Many of us had to opt for re-boring. Authorities must act before it’s too late.”
Originally handled by the Irrigation department, the project was later transferred to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). But residents say little has changed since. “Other than some fencing and a half-done walking track, there has been no effort to desilt the lake or stop the sewage that flows into it,” said lake activist Lubna Sarwath.
Residents complain the lake has effectively become a dumping ground for sewage and even slaughterhouse waste. “There’s no water left, just filth. The stench is unbearable, and the mosquito menace has worsened,” Robin added.
Compounding the issue is the lack of basic civic infrastructure in the area. “There are no streetlights, making it unsafe after dark. What’s the point of beautifying a lake when sewage continues to pour in unchecked?” asked Krishna, a resident of RK Puram Basti.
Adding urgency, the monsoon has already begun. “The lake was emptied five years ago, and over 1,500 families nearby had to sink deep borewells due to plummeting groundwater levels. Every monsoon, Malkajgiri faces flooding because the lake can’t hold rainwater,” said BT Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (Greater Hyderabad).
“The sewerage pipeline work to prevent the inflow of waste remains incomplete for unknown reasons. We urge authorities to expedite the lake restoration before more damage is done,” he added.