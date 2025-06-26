Take note, ReNote AI is your new digital brain

It was the ’90s — ‘technology’ meant big televisions and bulky computers, with the mobile phone doing a peekaboo from some urban pockets every now and then. And in school? Technology hadn’t quite alighted yet.
“Notebooks stacked high, pages filled with class notes, to-do lists, and quick sketches. I often found myself frustrated, flipping through messy pages to find one key point, re-writing the same information, or simply wasting half-used notebooks. Those little moments made me think: Why can’t this be smarter?”
That thought turned into a dream, and Suman Balabommu founded ReNote AI in 2023. Incubated at T-Hub, ReNote AI builds smart reusable notebooks integrated with an AI-powered mobile app that transforms handwritten notes into editable, searchable digital text — enriched with spell check, summaries, translations, and smart productivity tools. Suman says, “You can ask questions using your voice, and get answers instantly, pulled from your handwritten notes. ReNote AI brings together the joy of writing, the efficiency of digital tools, and the responsibility of sustainability, turning a simple classroom habit into a globally relevant solution for students, professionals, and organisations alike.”
The innovation offers:
Reusable notebooks: Eco-friendly, waterproof, and tear-proof notebooks with erasable pages (using Pilot Frixion pens). Sustainability, check!
AI Assistant for spell-check, summaries, translations, and productivity recommendations
Sketch-to-Image: Rough sketches to AI-generated images
Smart scanning: Auto edge detection, auto capture, and image enhancement with AI filters
Industry-ready formats for legal, academic, defence, healthcare, and corporate needs
Pre-designed smart templates for tasks, to-do lists, minutes of meetings (MOM), enquiry forms, and visitor books
Cloud sync: Securely saves digitised notes to the cloud
Works seamlessly with Android and iOS apps
Military-grade encryption
ReNote AI has been built with enterprise-grade security, including military-grade encryption for storing and syncing notes. The founder claims that because of this, ReNote AI is highly relevant for defence and military use-cases, especially for officers and field personnel who still rely heavily on handwritten notes and sensitive offline documentation. With ReNote AI, they can enjoy the benefits of reusability, AI-powered digitisation, and secure cloud storage, all while maintaining data confidentiality. Suman reveals, “We’re already in early conversations to explore such high-trust environments and believe that ReNote AI can be a powerful tool in national security, intelligence, and field operations, where both writing and privacy matter deeply.”
Beyond Tier-1
At ₹999, ReNote AI is positioned to be affordable and accessible, especially in Tier-1 cities and progressive institutions that prioritise innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation. “However, we’ve designed ReNote AI with a bigger mission in mind: to make smart, reusable learning tools accessible to every learner, everywhere — including Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, government schools, and rural education systems. We work closely with CSR partners and educational foundations to subsidise distribution for government schools and underserved communities. We’re also designing localised training programmes and vernacular content to ensure ReNote AI is not just accessible, but also usable and relatable for rural educators and students,” shares Suman.
Onwards and upwards
Recognised by Google and MeitY among Top 100 Indian Mobile Apps, the innovation has been exhibited at GITEX, Dubai, and Osaka World Expo. The founder says that in Osaka, there was great interest in the product, with the Japanese government offering ReNote AI a 50% subsidy to set up an office for 12 months. “Our participation at GITEX was a turning point. The Dubai government’s education department resonated with our vision; they are actively encouraging a return to paper-based learning due to concerns over the cognitive impact of excessive digital screen time, including declining handwriting skills, memory loss, and reduced creativity. We’re currently in early-stage discussions to pilot ReNote AI in educational institutions across Dubai,” reveals Suman.
Indian innovation for the win
The core technology powering ReNote AI is primarily developed in-house by Suman’s dedicated Indian tech team. “From handwritten OCR, smart templates, and AI-driven productivity tools to voice-assisted features, most of the innovation you see is the result of our own research, design, and engineering efforts,” notes the founder.
ReNote AI is not a one-innovation wonder; there is continuous improvement to the product after taking feedback from a dedicated group of beta users. For Suman, the mission is larger than competition. He says, “Many still don’t know that paper can be reused intelligently, or that handwriting can be digitised, searched, and enhanced with AI. We’re not just offering a product… we’re driving a movement.”
This is the future!
While the smart reusable notebooks is the flagship product, ReNote AI is evolving into a broader ecosystem of handwriting and AI-powered solutions. Suman reveals that they are actively developing AI-integrated tools like smart pens that can capture, digitise, and sync handwritten content in real time. “We’re also working on AI-powered OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) solutions, allowing educational institutions to evaluate answer sheets, forms, and surveys using just a smartphone, eliminating the need for expensive scanners. Beyond that, we’re exploring AI-powered blackboards and PI (Productivity Intelligence) tools for classrooms and meeting rooms,” he adds.
But for now, the ReNote AI notebook is enjoying its moment in the sun, with users relishing the benefits. Vasundhara Mavilla, co-founder of Saakaara, a register vendor with Deloitte, shares, “ReNote AI is like having a digital brain for everything I write. What I appreciate most is that it is eco-friendly, efficient, and private. I don’t have to worry about losing information or wasting paper. ReNote AI has become part of my daily routine, and I truly believe it is the future of note-taking.”