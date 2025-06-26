Take note, ReNote AI is your new digital brain

It was the ’90s — ‘technology’ meant big televisions and bulky computers, with the mobile phone doing a peekaboo from some urban pockets every now and then. And in school? Technology hadn’t quite alighted yet.

“Notebooks stacked high, pages filled with class notes, to-do lists, and quick sketches. I often found myself frustrated, flipping through messy pages to find one key point, re-writing the same information, or simply wasting half-used notebooks. Those little moments made me think: Why can’t this be smarter?”

That thought turned into a dream, and Suman Balabommu founded ReNote AI in 2023. Incubated at T-Hub, ReNote AI builds smart reusable notebooks integrated with an AI-powered mobile app that transforms handwritten notes into editable, searchable digital text — enriched with spell check, summaries, translations, and smart productivity tools. Suman says, “You can ask questions using your voice, and get answers instantly, pulled from your handwritten notes. ReNote AI brings together the joy of writing, the efficiency of digital tools, and the responsibility of sustainability, turning a simple classroom habit into a globally relevant solution for students, professionals, and organisations alike.”