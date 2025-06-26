Telangana releases Rs 20 crore for Bonalu festivities

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced on Wednesday that the state government has released Rs 20 crore in cheques to 2,783 Mahankali temples in Hyderabad for the upcoming Bonalu festival.

The Ashada Bonalu festivities will begin on June 26 at Jagadamba Mahankali temple in Golconda. Celebrations will be held in Secunderabad on July 13–14, in Hyderabad, including the Old City, on July 20–21 and at Bhagyalakshmi temple, Charminar, on July 23. The Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanotsavam will take place on July 1, followed by the Rathotsavam on July 2.

The district in-charge minister thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for releasing the funds, noting that the century-old Bonalu festival reflects the deep cultural and spiritual fabric of the twin cities.

Traffic advisory issued

In view of the Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu celebrations, a large number of devotees are expected from across Hyderabad and nearby districts on the following dates, between 8 am and 11 pm on June 26 and 29, July 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, and 24.

Heavy traffic is expected on routes leading to Golconda Fort, including Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza, Langar Houz to Golconda Fort via Fateh Darwaza and Shaikpet Nala and Seven Tombs to Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza. For travel assistance during emergencies, contact the Traffic Helpline at 9010203626. Follow live traffic updates on Facebook (facebook.com/HYDTP) and X (@HYDP).