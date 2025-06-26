Telangana: Woman found dead in hotel, family suspects foul play

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old woman, G Anusha, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room of Qubein OYO in Gachibowli on Tuesday. Raidurgam police registered a case under Section 170 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following a complaint by her brother, Govind Raju.

According to the complaint, Anusha’s body was found hanging, but her legs were reportedly touching the bed, which has raised doubts about the nature of her death.

Anusha, who worked as a beautician, had separated from her husband a month after their wedding in 2024 and was living with her parents. On June 22, she informed her family members that she was going out to meet friends, but her phone later became unreachable.

On June 23 around 4.30 pm, her friend Santhosh called the family and informed them that Anusha had died by suicide in the hotel room. Her brother rushed to the scene and found her hanging from the ceiling with a curtain, already dead.

Citing the unusual position of the body, the family suspects foul play. Raidurgam police have taken up the investigation.

